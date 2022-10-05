Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture 2023 Residency Application Period Ends October 14 

Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture (PMRCAA), a working ranch in Sisters, Oregon focused on arts, agricultural and ecological projects, will close the application process for its 2023 Residency Program on October 14, 2022. This year’s theme focuses on “Food and Agriculture”, seeking to explore food’s role in prosperity, sustainability and community resilience, as well as aiming to improve understanding of regional community food systems.

For this residency cycle artists, culture bearers, scientists, scholars and researchers whose work reflects on the theme of food and agriculture as foundational expressions of life are encouraged to apply by the deadline. PMRCAA will host two or three residents at a time for two or four-week residencies, during which time they will have their own studio space and living quarters as well as engaging with the greater community.

The Residency Program is seeking individuals who, while immersing themselves in their work and artistic practices in a beautiful setting, will also contribute to the ranch and participate in community outreach and educational projects. Residents specializing in a wide variety of disciplines have participated in past programs, creating fine art and other projects, while participating in ranching activities, holding community workshops, artist talks, open studios and occasionally participating in ranching activities.

The PMRCCA Residency Program began in 2018 and has grown since then to accommodate more individuals, and increased engagement opportunities for residents on the ranch and in the local community. The 2023 application portal opened in July 2022, and the application period closes on October 14, 2022. More information on the Residency Program can be found here.

About Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture:

Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture (PMRCAA) is located on the historic Pine Meadow Ranch, a 260-acre working ranch in Sisters, Oregon at the base of the Cascade Mountains. The vision of PMRCAA is to connect sustainable agriculture, conservation arts and sciences with traditional and contemporary crafts and skills integral to ranching life. Located in the traditional territory of the Wasco, Warm Springs, and Paiute peoples, work at the ranch is grounded in a strong sense of place and community, and the diversity and multiple perspectives of the people that call our region home are deeply valued. Today, Pine Meadow Ranch operates as a program of the Sisters-based Roundhouse Foundation, and it continues to operate as a working ranch.

roundhousefoundation.org/pine-meadow-ranch