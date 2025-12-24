Portland Winter Light Festival Lights Up the City February 6-14, 2026

(Photo courtesy of the Willamette Light Brigade)

A citywide festival of interactive light installations will once again brighten Portland this winter as the Portland Winter Light Festival returns February 6-14, 2026. Presented by Portland General Electric for its 11th year, the free festival invites the public to experience illuminated art, performances and unexpected moments of joy across both sides of the Willamette River.

This year’s theme, “All The Little Things,” celebrates the small moments of wonder that connect us, an idea that beautifully reflects the Light Festival’s evolution. What began as an artist-led creative experiment over a decade ago has grown into a beloved winter tradition that draws hundreds of thousands of people together during Portland’s darkest time of year.

The 2026 Light Festival will feature international, national and regional artists, including longtime festival favorites, emerging creatives and local youth installations. New large-scale installations include Cosmic Cuddle, a glowing interactive cuttlefish sculpture at Waterfront Park, surrounded by giant illuminated dandelions and a walk-through tunnel of light.

Festival locations will activate downtown from Old Town to Portland State University, with dozens of illuminated retail window pop-ups and major anchor sites in between. Pioneer Courthouse Square, the World Trade Center and the Electric Blocks in the Central Eastside will be activated on Friday and Saturday nights with dozens of art installations and performances.

“This year, we have expanded our program to encourage exploration and play. We invite people to come out to see our Central City transformed by art and community, and to support local businesses while they’re at it,” says Alisha Sullivan, executive director of the Willamette Light Brigade, the nonprofit that produces the Festival. “Every year, we see how dynamic, light-based art can make our city feel connected, welcoming and vibrant. I can’t express how moving it is to see our streets filled with smiling friends and neighbors out exploring for the sake of art and community.”

The 2026 Light Festival offers expanded programming and more nighttime experiences than ever before, including:

Additional Glow Bar nights, a midweek dance party, and special-themed events on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Fire performances at Pioneer Courthouse Square, with live music and performances continuing at the Glow Bar, World Trade Center Plaza, and Pioneer Courthouse Square on Friday and Saturday nights.

Immersive installations and neighborhood-scale pop-ups throughout Ankeny Alley and Old Town.

Director Park will once again serve as a destination point for moving experiences like the Illuminated Bike Ride, the Little Luminaries Procession and the Lantern Procession.

Dynamic projections and immersive light experiences at Portland State University, designed in a first-of-its-kind collaboration with LAIKA and local artists, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at LAIKA’s handcrafted filmmaking process.

Additional highlights include guided photo walks with Pro Photo Supply on both Saturdays and collaborations with organizations such as Waterfront Blues Festival, SoundsTruckNW, Oregon Symphony, Portland Opera, Northwest Children’s Theater, and others.

The full program and Festival map will be released in January at pdxwlf.com.

In addition to presenting sponsor PGE, the 2026 Portland Winter Light Festival is made possible through the generous support of sponsors including Downtown Portland Clean & Safe, Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation, Portland Metro Chamber, State of Oregon, Prosper Portland Events & Film Office, the Office of Arts & Culture Arts Access Fund, Killian Pacific, Travel Portland, Travel Oregon, Alaska Airlines, LAIKA, Oregonian Media Group and many others. Their continued commitment helps keep the festival free and accessible to all. A complete list of 2026 sponsors is available at pdxwlf.com/sponsors.

Sparking Creativity, an independent mini documentary series highlighting the stories behind some of the light-based art at the Festival, will be featured at the Hollywood Theatre’s PDX Annex from January through March 2026. Heron’s Embrace follows a team of artists led by Julia Andalora as they bring an illuminated heron to life inside a working warehouse.

Portland Winter Light Festival 2026

Where: Locations throughout Portland on both sides of the Willamette River

When: February 6-14, 2026, 6-10pm unless otherwise noted

Cost: Free

About the Willamette Light Brigade:

The Willamette Light Brigade (WLB) is a Portland-based nonprofit that enriches the public realm by harnessing the power of art and artful lighting to transform the cityscape. WLB lights bridges, produces a dynamic winter light festival, and advocates for the importance of night-time identity and placemaking using light and art.

pdxwlf.com • lightthebridges.org