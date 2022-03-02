Redmond Community Concert Association Offering Scholarships

The Redmond Community Concert Association is proud to offer $2,000 scholarships to Redmond-area high school students for educational music development. This is our eighth year of offering scholarships to local students.

In addition to presenting quality entertainment to Central Oregon audiences, our mission is to enhance music education for students living in the Redmond School District. We do this through outreach performances for K-12, and our scholarship program. Our priority is to offer scholarships to high school seniors who will pursue a music or performing arts degree at an accredited college or school of music.

The Redmond Community Concert Association Scholarship Program encourages and directs students to apply online at redmondcca.org or through their career office. Applications and performance samples are due by Friday April 8.