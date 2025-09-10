Redmond Community Paint Day at the Graffiti Tunnel

(2024 Paint Day | Photo courtesy Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places)

The Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) will host a community paint day on Saturday, September 13, from 1-4pm, in the tunnel under Highland Avenue (Highway 126) between American Legion Park and Sam Johnson Park. RCAPP will provide basic painting supplies; community members are encouraged to bring their creativity and artistic expression in transforming the Graffiti Tunnel.

This is a family friendly event, all ages and artistic abilities are encouraged to attend.

“Community Paint Day has been such a wonderful way to bring the community together,” states RCAPP Chair Darlene Veenhuizen. “The event refreshes the artwork on display in the tunnel and lets more artists participate in sharing their artistic talents with our community.”

For any questions about this event, please don’t hesitate to reach out to RCAPP Chair Darlene Veenhuizen at darlene.rcapp@gmail.com.

The Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) enhances Redmond’s community identity by strategically placing art in public spaces, maintaining an art inventory, advising city policies, fostering community engagement, collaborating with public agencies, and securing funding for arts and culture initiatives.

redmondoregon.gov/RCAPP • facebook.com/RedmondPublicArt • instagram.com/redmond_rcapp