Register for the K9 Keg Pull

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Sunriver Brewing Company K9 Keg Pull is back as the premier winter event for the Village at Sunriver in 2022.

K9 Keg Pull entry fee is $20 per dog. All proceeds from the Keg Pull will benefit the Ronald McDonald House .

Each dog will be placed in a category based on its weight and will pull a keg specific to its weight class (kegs are empty of contents). Owners are encouraged to bring their own harnesses. If you do not have a harness, we will provide them for the race.

The Sunriver Brewing K9 Keg Pull will take place at the Village at Sunriver on Saturday, February 5 from noon-3pm.

Register and learn more here: K9 Keg Pull