Rimrock Trails & Be Bottle Help Make Mental Health Merry This Holiday Season

(Photo | Courtesy of Rimrock Trails)

Rimrock Trails is proud to partner with Be Bottle to help make the holidays merry for everyone in our community!

Mental health is all about being brave, being true and being you. When you purchase a Rimrock Trails Be Bottle, you are helping to ensure that every child, teen, adult and family in Central Oregon have access to mental health and substance use counseling services, no matter their circumstances. For every Be Bottle sold, ALL profits will benefit Rimrock Trail’s mental health counseling clinics and adolescent residential treatment program, so together, we can create a thriving and healthy community!

“We are so very grateful to the team at Be Bottle for giving us this opportunity to raise money in an innovative and joyful way. This giving season, we hope the Central Oregon community will join us in this look-good, do-good and feel-good movement,” said Michelle Duff, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services’ community relations manager.

Be Bottle is an advanced, innovative and fashionably functional personal hydration product. In addition to donating to Rimrock Trails for every tumbler sold, Be Bottle will donate to Water.org, helping communities in need around the world gain access to safe, clean and sanitary water.

To order your Rimrock Trails Be Bottle today go to the portal at bit.ly/rimrockfundraiser2020.

rimrocktrails.org