Ripples Tickets on Sale!

(Graphic | Courtesy of Deschutes Children’s Foundation)

Join us for Our Gala Celebration and Auction!

Join us for Ripples, our gala celebration and auction, on Saturday, May 7 for an evening of fine wine, craft beer and enticing silent and live auctions.

Tickets on sale now!

Buy Your Tickets

Donate today and support a community of nonprofits working together to help children and families. Thank you.

Donate Today

Select Deschutes Children’s Foundation as your charity on Amazon Smile and Amazon will give back a portion of your purchase! You must log in through Amazon Smile to participate.

Be sure to select Deschutes Children’s Foundation as your nonprofit charity! Go HERE for details on how you can give back every time you shop at FredMeyer; it’s easy!

DCF reward number: GB570

An easy way to give back is to recycle your bottles and cans in a blue bag at BottleDrop Give. Email Jess Willard for details.

deschuteschildrensfoundation.org