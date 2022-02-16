Rotating Artists from Danger Punch + FO(u)RT Collectives

(Art | Courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

The Current Exhibition, Excuse Me: A Structural Device for Visual Communication, is Changing Weekly

This week, Jessie Spiess Werner will be taking over the gallery.

Excuse Me: a Structural Device for Visual Communication is a collaborative exhibition from Danger Punch and FO(u)RT art collectives. Each week will showcase the work of an individual artist in response to a single poem by Dr. Jenna Goldsmith. This series of rapid exhibitions will highlight the similarities and differences of written word and visual art, informing each other while also pushing against each other.

About Jessie Spiess Werner:

Jessie Spiess Werner (she/her) is an interdisciplinary artist, educator and arts administrator based in Portland, Oregon. She earned her BFA from The Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design in 2009 and her MFA from The Pacific Northwest College of Art in 2014. After graduating with her MFA, she co-founded FO(u)RT Collective, a multidisciplinary artist collective whose primary focuses are exhibitions, group critique and collaboration. Her creative practice spans sculpture, installation, drawing and photography while using minimalist gestures and cheeky humor.

Spiess Werner co-founded PAGE Space, PNCA’s Alumni Gallery in 2017 which received a Ford Family Foundation Grant. She also serves as a Career Opportunity Grant panelist for the Oregon Arts Commission. Spiess Werner is currently the Administrative Director of Graduate Studies at PNCA and a Mentor in the MFA in Visual Studies program in Portland, Oregon. She has exhibited both nationally and internationally and her work is held in both private and public collections including the permanent collection at The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

About Danger Punch:

Danger Punch is an interdisciplinary collective from Portland, Oregon. Simple ideas are taken and collectively developed, both in the conceptual and technical aspect, through a devoted practice rooted in the process of making. Projects are thematically temporal, and aim to create a byproduct of fearless art making.

About FO(u)RT Collective:

FO(u)RT Collective is a multi-disciplinary collective comprised of four artists whose combined conceptual interests drive their creative practices and research inquiries. Based in Portland Oregon — Sarah Abbott, Lauren Seiffert, Jessie Spiess and Rachel Wolf — the members of FO(u)RT, individually and collectively engage a variety of artistic practices, including but not limited to: photography, sculpture, installation, printmaking, collage, writing, and video. Their breadth of experience through practice and personal histories provides FO(u)RT with a broad spectrum of visions and voices, which culminates in collective works, exhibitions, and public & private events.

The Scalehouse Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-6pm. We are adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols and masks are required in the gallery.

Bend Design Talk Featuring Rob Lewis Now Available Virtually

In case you were not able to join us for Rob Lewis’s Talk, I Don’t Know If I Will But I Intend To, it is now available on Scalehouse’s YouTube Channel.

Join Kamp Grizzly’s Rob Lewis as he walks you down his unconventional path as an art director who likes making things. He’ll be talking about why it’s important to acknowledge your feelings, trust your instincts and remain inexhaustibly curious as you navigate the world as a creative person. And we’ll be exploring how collage fuels his approach to creative work. Rob will be joined by youth from Caldera Arts, and together, they’ll describe what it means to creatively problem-solve with art and design through the lens of young people in our world today. This event was presented by Scalehouse and Caldera Arts.

