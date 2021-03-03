Samuel Stubblefield, Uzbekistan Neon Solar Space Architecture Exhibit, Opening Friday at Scalehouse

(Samuel Stubblefield, Uzbekistan Neon Solar Space Architecture Exhibit | Photo courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

Samuel Stubblefield, Uzbekistan Neon Solar Space Architecture Exhibit will open Friday, March 5 and be on view through April 24 at Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts.

Curious pieces from Stubblefield’s workshop, Uzbekistan Neon Solar Space Architecture, is a focus on methods, materials and processes from within the studio. The intention is to broaden the viewer’s definition of art and encourage self-provocation, active pursuit of curiosity and realizing imagination.

The exhibition iterates on recent work on display at the European Cultural Centre in Venice, Italy, during the 2019 Bienalle, Cynthia Reeves Gallery at The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, Art Basel Miami, the 2019 Chicago Architecture Biannual, the Cooper-Hewitt Smithsonian as well as in-progress explorations from the artist’s studio.

Samuel Stubblefield

Known for a collaborative, anti-disciplinary approach, Samuel Stubblefield merges unusual materials and situations such as plants, boats, computer vision, earthquakes, the internet, jellyfish, real-time data from nature, miles of bungee cord, mixed-reality technology, urban conditions, projected video, oceans, robotics, natural landscapes and software algorithms.

Stubblefield’s collaborative workshop uses fine art as a platform for pursuing widely valuable curiosities and related technologies. The work often facilitates a participatory exchange between modern society and broader nature. Much of this work is about finding the edge of our ability to perceive. If we are successful, we suddenly have a relationship with a phenomenon that was previously inaccessible.

Accustomed to creating works for an international audience, Stubblefield has created art and situations around the globe with organizations such as Amazon, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Centre Pompidou, The Chicago Architecture Biennial, Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, Domaine de Boisbuchet, The European Cultural Centre in Venice, Italy, Google, Google X and NASA. Stubblefield has been a featured speaker at SXSW and has been written up in publications such as Art in America, Fast Company, The New York Times, Sculpture Magazine, and WIRED Magazine. Stubblefield has exhibited amongst established artists, including Louise Bourgeois, Lawrence Weiner, Richard Tuttle, Yoko Ono, Keith Sonnier, Carl Andre and Marina Abramović.

The exhibit is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6pm in the Franklin Crossing Building on the Tin Pan Alley side.

We follow state guidelines and allow a limited number of people in the gallery for the health and safety of our community, volunteers and gallerists. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

scalehouse.org