Save the Date

Art Meets Wine in the High Desert Coming in May

The fifth annual Art Meets Wine in the High Desert celebrates Oregon Wine Month May 15-20. There is something for everyone at this week-long event.

To kick off the week, sign up for a virtual cooking class with Kasia Wilson, the cheesemonger from Market of Choice in Bend. Then, choose a virtual wine-tasting with one of three unique winemakers May 15-18.

The grand finale is the Live! wine-tasting event at the SHARC in Sunriver on May 20. Choose one of two sessions: 2-4:45pm or 5:15-8pm. Tickets include food pairings, art, music, auction and raffles. Tickets go on sale March 1.

Art Meets Wine in the High Desert benefits the Philanthropy Program of the Sunriver Women’s Club. Taste your impact! Visit ArtMeetWine.org to purchase your tickets.

ArtMeetWine.org