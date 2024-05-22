Scalehouse Fundraiser Tickets On Sale Now

Join us for our annual fundraising block party with an array of creative hubs featuring selfie drawings, poetry on the fly, art auction with artworks from artists and community members, music, food, drinks and an opportunity to celebrate with our creative community.

All proceeds will directly benefit Scalehouse’s youth education program, Scalehouse Art Lab: an innovative initiative designed to empower and inspire art educators and middle and high school students through immersive contemporary arts education.

Tickets: $75 — encourage your friends, especially those new to Scalehouse to attend!

Live Jazz from Wolfe House Records

Bites by BleuBite Catering

Creative Hubs:

Jared Rasik: Poetry on The Fly

Sweet Pea Cole and Andrew Lorish: Print-a-Postcard

Rachel Lee-Carman: Selfie Drawings

Scalehouse Buttons

Art Auction Artists:

Rachel Alm

Allie Blanchard

Bergen Bock

Erin Bodfish

Paula Bullwinkel

Krayna Castelbaum

Kathy Deggendorfer

Kiel Fletcher

GiancarloGatto

Bill Hoppe

Melanie Kebler

Jake Kenobi

Andrew Lorish

René Mitchell

Evan Nakmung

June Park

JuliaReynolds

Hadley Skovborg

Kelley Vernon

Ruth Vernotico

Abney Wallace

Patricia Clark Studio Residency application closes May 31!

Application open May 1-31, 2024

Scalehouse’s Patricia Clark Studio Residency is seeking artists to apply for it’s

July 2024-January 2025 residency. This cycle’s theme is Concepts in Storytelling — inviting artists working within any medium who are exploring narrative (personal, fictional, historical, etc). The Patricia Clark Studio is supported by The Roundhouse Foundation.

Patricia Clark was a dedicated artist and educator and has mentored many prominent artists in Central Oregon. Arts education and the exploration of “process” were driving forces in her life. She firmly believed that artists of all levels benefit from exposure to studio time with other artists and the exploration of the process of making and discussing art.

In Pat’s memory, Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts is honored to offer a 6-month Artist in Residence program by providing FREE STUDIO SPACE to support artists, creative thinkers, designers, and the curious to explore the process of creativity connecting artists and audiences alike to boundary-pushing ideas, experiences, and expressions.

Last week to view: Kaycee Anseth Legacy Foundation

KALF Exhibition on view through May 25

The Kaycee Anseth Legacy Foundation seeks to beautify, heal and unite our community by removing financial obstacles for Central Oregon Artists amplifying their ability to create. KALF is a 501c3 community organization honoring the legacy of artist, musician and activist Kaycee Anseth.

About Kaycee Anseth:

Kaycee Frances Anseth (1979-2020) was a skilled artist working in many mediums: painting, drawing, ceramics, typography, and music. Her main form of expression was collage. She used discarded fashion and home decor magazines as her fodder for creating intricately detailed pieces of all sizes that explored the realms of myth and fairy tale as they pertained to personal narrative. Her process was akin to painting with paper, incorporating the eye-popping palettes of high-gloss advertising into both intricate patterns and whimsical figures. Kaycee was born in Minot, North Dakota, and spent part of her childhood there before moving to Bristol, Tennessee. She came of age in Columbia, Tennessee, graduating from Columbia Central High School and earning her BFA in Art from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro. She founded and then flourished in her career as an art-maker and art activist in Bend, Oregon, where she lived for almost half her life.

Kaycee contributed to the artistic community in Oregon’s high desert through involvement with PoetHouse Art, RiseUp, The Night Light Show, and First Fridays in downtown Bend. She created work for Facebook, TBD Advertising, Deschutes Brewery, Visit Bend, and AMZ Productions, among others. She painted murals on the walls of several local businesses as well as the Bend Central District’s Franklin Avenue North Pedestrian Railroad Tunnel. Kaycee was also a gifted writer who contributed pieces to the Source Weekly, among other outlets. She wrote and performed in the folk duo, The Gold Rust.

On View in The Annex: Spring Awakening, featuring Maija Kellner-Rode

First Friday Opening

Friday, May 3

5-7pm

Spring Awakening featuring Maija Kellner-Rode

May 1-June 27, 2024

Maija Kellner-Rode is an abstract painter, illustrator, writer, dancer, and mentor. Growing up in Alaska, Momma Earth became her main muse from a young age. Living in such a wild and untamed place gave her an undeniable appreciation and love for our planet and the deep knowing that our Earth heals. As spring emerges from the winter’s thaw, Maija’s artwork inspires the felt sense that hope is on the horizon. Brush strokes birth new life full of color and texture. Each piece is a journey through the tangled underbrush of existence, where light filters through shadows, seeking clarity. As she creates, Maija sifts through the sediment of the human experience, unearthing the raw, unspoken truths that lie buried beneath layers of forgotten seasons

About Maija Kellner-Rode:

Maija’s creative practice is rooted in the somatic and intuitive realm where mindfulness, messiness and the body intersect. Using layers of color and texture, scribbling over and etching away; she explores her surrounding environments, her mental, emotional, physical and spiritual states. The past, present and future collide as she scrubs away at layers of paint previously applied while reapplying fresh coats of possibility. Constantly aware of her response from the previous artistic choice, Maija strives to create interdependent art work, each choice dependent on the next to create a whole.

Maija is currently enrolled in the Expressive Arts and Somatic Therapy program through Tamalpa Institute and is the owner of Maija Rebecca Hand Drawn, a paper goods and design company. In collaboration with Claire Brislin, Maija is also starting a nonprofit creative arts center for middle and high school aged youth in Central Oregon.

