See you at Caldera?

This year’s retreat returns to the stunning performing arts camp Caldera, high in the Cascade Mountains, on September 23-26, 2024. Set on mystical Blue Lake with exceptional facilities, Caldera was home to the Academy from 2002 – 2019 and will once again be the setting for the instructor-led workshops, instructor performances, participant open mics, one-on-one mentor sessions, group singing, and on-site RV and tent camping.

This special experience inspires people to express themselves creatively, support one another’s artistic aspirations, and helps develop a community that supports that pursuit.

Details:

Cost: $700*

Staff: Brad Tisdel (ASA Founder and Creative Director) and Beth Wood (Staff Director)

Festival artists/instructors: TBA

A shower house facility is on site for campers to utilize.

A limited number of hotel-type rooms with private, shared bathrooms are available in Tamarack Hall, (on site at Caldera) for an extra fee on a first come, first serve basis.

*Includes all instruction, meals, and snacks.

