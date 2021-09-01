September at the High Desert Museum

(Artwork | Courtesy of the High Desert Museum)

Hello and happy end-of-summer! Hope it was a successful season for you. All COVID-weirdness considered, it was a wonderful season for us and we’re grateful for every visitor you sent our way. Thank you! Please keep in mind that this is the last week of summer programs including Raptors of the Desert Sky and Desert Dwellers. Our fall newsletter just came out, and we have much to look forward to this coming season.

As you may expect, we are now requiring face coverings both indoors and outdoors at the Museum. We’ll have masks available at Admissions for those who don’t have them. Although we were optimistic in planning for some in-person events that are listed in the newsletter, at least for September, they are moving to the virtual world. You can find those details at highdesertmuseum.org/calendar.

Here are the events of note.

Exhibition Opening: X-Ray Vision: Fish Inside Out

Saturday, September 18

The Smithsonian’s National Collection of Fishes represents more than 70 percent of the world’s fish specimens and is the largest and most diverse collection of its kind in the world. Although the x-rays featured in the national collection were made for research purposes, the strikingly elegant images demonstrate the natural union of science and art and are a visual retelling of the evolution of fish. X-Ray Vision: Fish Inside Out features 40 black-and-white digital prints of different species of fish. Arranged in evolutionary sequence, these X-rays give a tour through the long stream of fish evolution.

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/x-ray-vision.

Waterston Desert Writing Prize: Award Ceremony*

Wednesday, September 29, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Deserts have long offered rich inspiration for the written word. Join the winner and finalists from the 2021 Waterston Desert Writing Prize for an evening of readings and literary discussion exploring this complex landscape.

In addition, 2021 Waterston Guest Judge Elizabeth Woody (Navajo, Warm Springs, Wasco, Yakama) will do a reading. A writer, poet and visual artist, Woody received the American Book Award in 1990, as well as the William Stafford Memorial Award for Poetry and was a finalist for the Oregon Book Awards in 1995. In 2016, she served as Oregon’s Poet Laureate. The Waterston Prize honors writing that illustrates artistic excellence, sensitivity to place and desert literacy.

Event is FREE. Go to highdesertmuseum.org/waterston-ceremony.

*This event will likely be moved to the virtual world.

EXHIBITIONS

2021 Art in the West — through October 16, 2021

We are excited to present the vibrant artwork in our annual juried exhibition and silent auction. Explore the traditional and contemporary art that celebrates the landscapes, wildlife, people, cultures and history of the High Desert. Proceeds from the Art in the West auction help support the Museum’s educational programs, bringing science, art and history education to lifelong learners throughout the region.

Free with Museum admission. View the Gallery Guide and bid on artwork at highdesertmuseum.org/aiw.

Dam It! Beavers and Us — through October 3, 2021

This exhibition explores our history with the North American beaver and its modern importance in the High Desert region. How have we influenced this animal, how has it influenced us and what does our future look like together?

Free with Museum admission. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/dam-it.

In Time’s Hum: The Art and Science of Pollination — through September 6, 2021

Explore the work of artist jasna guy and entomologist Lincoln Best. In Time’s Hum explores pollinators, with a focus on the flowers on which they depend. jasna guy’s practice includes close observation of pollination ecology. This exhibition features graphite drawings, striking photographs of native flora, animations and vibrant pollen color drawings. Lincoln Best contributes pollinator and plant specimens, and fascinating insights into these species. In Time’s Hum plants seeds of contemplation and sparks wonder at the intricacy of nature.

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/in-times-hum.

Daily Schedule beginning September 1

1904 Miller Ranch and Sawmill

Check website for schedule.

The Miller Family Ranch is open! Meet the Millers as they welcome you into the past. Explore how this working family lived. Help with chores and play games!

Bird of Prey Encounter*

Daily at 11am and 3pm

Enjoy a close-up view of a magnificent bird of prey! Discover how to identify these aerial predators and how we can ensure their future in the High Desert.

Carnivore Talk*

12pm

From wolves and cougars to bobcats and raccoons, many predatory animals call the High Desert home. Learn how to identify them and hear about their role in the region.

Otter Encounter

1pm

Explore the role these charismatic animals play in riparian ecosystems of the High Desert. Where are otters found? What do they eat? How are they an indicator of a healthy river community?

High Desert Hooves*

2pm

Mammals with hooves, such as mule deer and pronghorn, are some of the most iconic species in the High Desert. Find out how scientists study their migration patterns and manage challenging issues facing these populations.

*Seating is limited, and a pass is required. Please inquire at Admissions when you arrive at the Museum. The presentations are at least 15 minutes and take place in the Birds of Prey Center pavilion. One party per bench, please.

highdesertmuseum.org