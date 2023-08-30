September First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Downtown Bend & the Old Mill District

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing thru October.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Wrapping up September 22 is Art in the West, fine art exhibition and online auction. Art in the West is an annual juried fine art exhibition and online silent auction featuring art that celebrates the landscapes, wildlife, people, cultures and history of the High Desert — a region that stretches from the eastern slope of the Cascades and Sierras to the Wyoming Basin and Colorado Plateau.

The entire collection is on exhibit at the High Desert Museum and the 2023 Gallery Guide is available to view online (highdesertmuseum.org/aiw)! Fall in love with your favorite pieces and bid from your computer or mobile device.

Register to become a bidder and preview the exhibition on our website. Proceeds from the Art in the West auction help support the participating artists and the Museum’s exhibitions and programs, bringing science, art and history education to lifelong learners through the region.

Continuing thru October 1, Creations of Spirit (highdesertmuseum.org/creations-of-spirit) and continuing thru November 26, Vistas del Cielo (highdesertmuseum.org/vistas-del-cielo).

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Announcing Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer.

In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, master oil and watercolorist David Kreitzer’s commitment to beauty and meditative work compels him to create exquisite, mood-invoking oil and watercolor Central Oregon splendor landscapes, figure, fantasy, oak and vineyard hills and Nishigoi koi images.

David, whose career was launched with a sold out show at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, has been a professional artist for 57 years.

David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his duties, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzer has exhibited his work in numerous one-man shows in museums, universities and galleries across the country, and his paintings have served as posters for the Mozart Festival in San Luis Obispo, California, Atlantic Magazine and the Seattle Opera. He was a featured artist for the American Artist Magazine, and his collectors include Michael Douglas, Mary Tyler Moore, the Howard Ahmansons, the Robert Takkens, the Cargill Corporation and the Hind and Hirshhorn Foundations. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Thomas Albright, in his review of David Kreitzer’s first solo exhibit at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, wrote: “Kreitzer demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” He has recently moved to Bend from the California coast, where he resides with his wife, celebrated opera singer Jacalyn Kreitzer. They have two children, Anatol and Fredrica.

Exhibiting daily 1-5pm and all First Fridays.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be hosting the Plein Air Painters of Oregon (PAPO) and Pop-Up featuring Christopher Lien for the month of September. Plein Air Painters of Oregon was established as a nonprofit organization in July of 2003. The purpose of PAPO is to share a love of outdoor painting in Oregon with like-minded people. This is accomplished by providing an organized environment for dedicated painters — both professional and emerging — to participate in regularly scheduled group paint outs around the state. Plein air painting comes from the word “open air” in French, meaning the entire painting is conceived and executed on location. For centuries artists have been painting en plein air primarily using this method as a source for larger studio landscapes. Come out and join us at Layor Art to view and celebrate the works of the many PAPO members that live and paint here in our Central Oregon community. Learn more about PAPO at: pleinairpaintersoforegon.org. Our Pop-Up feature, Christopher Lien, is a designer by trade and a passionate artist by nature. He specializes in brand identity, strategic graphic design, and Shopify eCommerce Web developments. He pulls inspiration from the outdoors in beautiful Bend where he mountain bikes, paddleboards and hikes when not working on designs. The Shows go through the month of September and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm, Saturday 11am-4pm and Sunday 12-4pm.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft

541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyerart.com • twins@lubbesmeyerart.com

New website, email and artwork! The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Thru the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

For the month of September the Oxford is showing the works of one of High Desert Art League’s new members, Elizabeth Haberman, watercolorist.

Liz, a nearly 20-year-long resident of Sunriver, began her love affair with watercolor shortly after her retirement. As an interior designer she always felt a closeness to art and prior to learning to paint she worked with ceramics and the lost wax casting process of making jewelry. But it wasn’t until 15 years ago when she picked up a brush and watercolor palette that she fell in love with painting. “Whether it be happy or sad, I love eliciting an emotion from viewers, and I hope that my paintings also tell them a story.”

Liz has studied with many artists including local watercolorist Helen Brown, and also with Judith Morris, Myrna Wacknov, and David Lobenberg. She is a member of the High Desert Art League and also the Watercolor Society of Oregon which awarded her painting, Pin-Demic in 2020, the highest honor as Best in Show. She was also awarded in 2022 for another painting, Beer Gears, which won the Award of Distinction.

Liz is proud to have recently created, and opened, the Nancy McGrath Green Gallery at Sunriver Christian Fellowship in Sunriver where she is currently the Director.

ehabermanart.com

Peterson Contemporary Art

550 NW Franklin Ave.

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

On Friday, September 1, from 5-8pm, Untethered will open at Peterson Contemporary Art, a three-person show for Wendy Chidester, Rand Scot Smithey and Valerie Winterholler. This exhibit will run thru September.

Wendy’s paintings of obsolete machines, worn and outdated luggage, used books, and tried but true toys are filled with reverence for the human ingenuity they represent and for the inherent beauty of the objects themselves.

Rand uses quite a few different mediums, and the medium depends on the work that he wants to achieve. Steel is great for assemblage because he can group it together however he wants with welds. Wood is also wonderful because there is so much art in it already.

Valerie chooses to paint with acrylics and uses clay board panels. She applies her colors in layers and burnishes back into the paint to reveal different mixtures of colors and textures.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In September, Red Chair Gallery showcases the landscape paintings of Rebecca Baldwin and the watercolors of Linda Swindle. Also on special display are Art Deco inspired pottery pieces by Eleanor Murphey and Southwestern style jewelry by Anne Von Heideken. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am to 6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm. Open late on Friday, September 1 for First Friday.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

For September, Inspirations From Nature with artists Nancy Misek, Denise Rich and Laure Jo Sherman. Show runs thru September 30 with a reception First Friday, September 1 from 4-7pm.

In the world of art, many artists find among their numbers, friendship, support and comradery. That is definitely the case with three artists showing their latest works at Sage Gallery for the month of September. Nancy Misek, Denise Rich and Laura Jo Sherman come together this month with Inspirations From Nature, a multimedia show that pays homage to the beautiful world around us.

An Oregon native, Nancy has always loved the beauty of the outdoors. She prefers plein air painting to studio painting and enjoys depicting places that are close to her heart. The viewer is invited to step into a landscape that will take you to a place where you can slow down, breathe the air and feel as though you are surrounded by the peace and quiet in nature.

For artist and gallery owner Denise, the limited time spent painting is a time of relaxation and rejuvenation. Reveling in the beauty of nature, Rich enjoys depicting small intimate slices of our natural landscape, finding beauty in things often overlooked by people in today’s fast paced world.

As a teacher of 33 years, Laura Jo’s art is driven by a passion for lifelong learning. “Like all things in life, art is a process and an exciting one. I welcome each new painting as a challenge to which I can apply life’s lessons and experiences.” Her subjects range from landscapes to animals to birds and flowers, often depicted in bright strong color and texture.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Gallery presents the annual New Members show, featuring works by recent additions to the SageBrushers Art Society membership. Treat yourself to a look at the varied styles and media used by these talented artist members of the local community. Join us for a public reception on Saturday, September 16, 2-4pm. The SageBrushers Gallery is open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 1-4pm. Showing thru October.

Scalehouse Gallery

550 NW Franklin Ave., Ste. 138

541-640-2186 • scalehouse.org

Opening First Friday September 1, Little By Little: Building Community Through Art, works by Teafly Peterson.

Teafly will exhibit a collection of their work from the last 20 years of living and working in Bend. It will include large scale versions of Source covers, their pieces My Body Is Not A Democracy and Act of Love— both of which have gone viral on the internet. They will also exhibit new work, including large prints of illustrations from their new book So, You Have A Little Brain Cloud: A Beginner’s Guide To Living With Mental Illness which will be released in conjunction with this show. Continuing thru October 28.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical Physician Assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte ~ (Previously The Alexander)

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Continuing thru September is wildlife artist Vivian C. Olsen, showing her recent paintings of Northwest animals.

Vivian is inspired by nature and imagination — two ingredients she uses to create dramatic wildlife paintings. Her goal as an artist is to show animals in nature, and how they enrich our lives. “I love living here in the Northwest in this area of natural beauty,” she said. “There’s an abundance of wildlife and I’m able to paint many different species of birds and mammals.”

She photographs her subjects to use as references for her realistic studio paintings which she paints with watercolors, oils or pastels. After spending decades painting subjects she loves, she still gets excited to begin a new painting, whether it’s with watercolors, pastels or acrylics.

With a master’s degree in science-biology and an art degree, Vivian worked, first as a wildlife illustrator in Idaho, then as a high school Art Teacher in New Mexico, but always through those years, she has painted animals as a professional wildlife artist exhibiting paintings in galleries, shows and exhibits.

Vivian is also an author and illustrator of a children’s book, published in March 2021. Her book, The Good, The Bad, and The Goofy, is filled with pages of watercolor illustrations of animals expressing their quirky personalities. She is currently busy writing a second children’s book about a Yorkie named Henri and his side-kick Mac — a white rat.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

September exhibit at Tumalo Art Co. features Dorothy Freudenberg.

Dorothy’s exhibit, Gardening in the Mind’s Imagination, opening September 4, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District’s First Friday Gallery Walk, features digital media exploding with color and nuance.

When Dorothy arrived in Bend many years ago, her garden became the focal point of her burgeoning photography experiences. Eventually she expanded the concept interpreting the whole planet as a huge, interconnected garden — one that supports all of life. From using only the camera lens to create images, she moved into exploring digital media which lends itself particularly well to the development of metaphorical creations that have their basis in the real world, but then transcend the literal. On her almost daily early morning walks (often in the Old Mill District, along the river paths) Dorothy photographs nature as it is, creating stunning ethereal images of patterns and textures of flora and fauna often overlooked as mundane. Then, taking bits and pieces from all of these photographs, she creates images digitally that have their basis in the real world, but become pure emotion and imagination.

“While I love to photograph nature as it is, I also cannot limit my imagination to simply accept this as the final means of expression. Nature is the inspiration, the mind is the means to embellish and find sublime pleasure in the imagination’s play.”

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop is showing Design by Nature, a show of paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member and 2022 Sunriver Music Festival poster artist Sally MacAllister. In this show, Sally focuses on her love of color and the shapes of our high desert landscape. “I am endlessly inspired by the scenery and dramatic skies that are embraced by our imposing Cascades. I piece my compositions together from the geometrics of rocks, peaks, rivers, trees and assign color for color’s sake to nature’s objects, resulting in an abstract impression of nature by design. I hope my paintings give the viewer a sense of curiosity to continually look closer and experience an overall feeling of joy.” Stop in for a beverage and drink in the art! Showing thru October.