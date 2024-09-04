September First Friday Gallery Events & New Exhibit Openings

Bend/Old Mill District First Friday

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing through October 31.

Bend Artists’ Studio Tour

sagebrushersartofbend.com/artists-studio-tour

SageBrushers Art Society of Bend proudly presents the Bend Artists’ Studio Tour, Saturday and Sunday, September 21 – 22 from 11am to 4pm each day. This inaugural event feature 13 artists in seven studios throughout Bend. Art enthusiasts and curious minds are invited to step into the artist’s studio for a unique opportunity to experience first-hand the creative process. Maps for the event are available on the SageBrushers website: sagebrushersartofbend.com/artists-studio-tour. There is no admission fee, and you can plan your own itinerary over the two days.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/departments/library

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is exhibiting the work of Portland surrealist Paula Bullwinkel in a show titled Summer Mares at its Barber Library Rotunda Gallery, September 9-November 24, with an opening reception from 4-5:45pm on Thursday, October 3. This is free and open to the public. For complete gallery hours, visit the Barber Library’s webpage at cocc.edu/library.

“I’m a narrative painter, fascinated by doppelgängers,” Bullwinkel, formerly of Bend, said of her central theme. “Folklore tells us everyone has a ‘double-goer,’ a mysterious, identical copy, both familiar and strange, suggesting the possibility of multiple universes where infinite versions of one’s life play out simultaneously.”

A former fashion and entertainment photographer — who captured icons like Kate Moss, Sinead O’Connor, Lenny Kravitz and Morgan Freeman — Bullwinkel made a switch to oil canvases and has led an extensive career as a fine artist for over 20 years, with a style that explores dream-like scenes and imagery. She taught art and photography at COCC for a number of years.

Bullwinkel has been featured on OPB’s Oregon Art Beat, held artist residencies in settings as diverse as Vermont and Portugal, earned a fellowship from the Ford Family Foundation and received grant backing from the Oregon Arts Commission. She received a bachelor’s degree in English Literature with a minor in painting from the University of California, Berkeley, and a master’s degree in art education with a minor in painting at Montclair State University.

For more information on the exhibition, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

The Grove presents vibrant abstract paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member Gerlinde H. Gelina. Gerlinde moved from Germany to Bend in 2019. Her art is inspired by people’s stories and the colors she finds in her daily life. Every piece begins with a vague idea and a playful application of collage paper and paint. While composing and building up layer upon layer each painting develops a personality that invites the viewers to find their own story between the lines, colors and shapes. Come grab a bite or coffee at The Grove and enjoy the art! Showing through October 31.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

The 2024 Art in the West exhibition is now in full swing. Continuing through September 20, this year’s showcase features artists from across the nation. The exhibition also presents the public the chance to take home their favorite works through an online silent auction, which benefits the artists and the Museum.

Continuing through September 8 is the artwork of Ann Hamilton, Matthew Day Jackson, Wangechi Mutu and Kiki Smith, Near, Far, Gone: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation, the Museum’s most recent exhibit, explores the close and complex relationship between humans and wildlife. Whether employing symbolism or allegory, color or texture, size or shape, these artists have looked to animals to contextualize the human experience and define our reflection in the landscape. Each of the 19 works featured in the exhibition depicts an animal species in transition: some endangered, some threatened, some existing near humans and others moving further away.

And continuing through January 12, 2025 is Sensing Sasquatch. Leave your pop-culture notions behind as you learn about the past, present and future of Sasquatch through the work of five Native artists. See their representations, stories and artwork about this “non-human other” and learn how they vary between tribes across regions in this High Desert Museum original exhibition.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

David Kreitzer, Contemporary Realist — open for Bend First Friday EVERY month. Come see David’s new works.

Thomas Albright, art critic of the San Francisco Chronicle, wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.”

A full time artist since he received his masters degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr, and Donald Simon.

See David’s new shows: Figure, Fantasy, Water, Mid-West Heritage at Sunriver Betty Gray Gallery July-September, 2024; and Koi, Water, Lilies at the St. Charles Gallery September 2024-September 2025.

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio is open every week, Friday-Sunday, 1-6pm or by appointment.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be hosting the Plein Air Painters of Oregon (PAPO) for the month of September. Plein Air Painters of Oregon was established as a nonprofit organization in July of 2003. The purpose of PAPO is to share a love of outdoor painting in Oregon with like-minded people. This is accomplished by providing an organized environment for dedicated painters — both professional and emerging — to participate in regularly scheduled group paint outs around the state. Plein air painting comes from the word “open air” in French, meaning the entire painting is conceived and executed on location. For centuries artists have been painting en plein air primarily using this method as a source for larger studio landscapes. Come out and join us at Layor Art to view and celebrate the works of the many PAPO members that live and paint here in our Central Oregon community. Learn more about PAPO at: pleinairpaintersoforegon.org. The show goes through the month of September and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St., St. 100

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

On First Friday, September 6, from 5-8pm, Mockingbird Gallery will be hung with beautiful artwork for Looking West, a two-person show for Hib Sabin and Gary Ernest Smith. This exhibit will run through September.

New Mexico sculptor, Hib Sabin, creates masks, spirit sticks, amulets, spirit bowls, and boats, often incorporating wolves, owls, ravens, bears, coyotes and eagles into his art pieces.

Gary Ernest Smith’s subject matter is both historic and contemporary. The work of Smith reflects the artist, expressive but humble, and is grounded in the rural and religious. The social commentary is a sturdy hymn of the beauty of hard work, a lament for a way of life that is at risk of fading away, and the beauty that exists in everyday scenes — not just the extraordinary.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

For the month of September the Oxford is showing the works of watercolorist and High Desert Art League member, Elizabeth (Liz) Haberman. She left Los Angeles to retire in Sunriver nearly 18 years ago. She was a late comer to painting, but had spent time involved in artistic endeavors as an Interior Designer, a potter and a lost wax jewelry designer. In retirement she found a willing artist to teach her to paint and she hasn’t turned back from that “watery” brush. Liz thinks of painting as therapy. Her studio provides a quiet place where she can go to paint a scene from her travels, her home environmewnt or her imagination. Her subjects are serious and whimsical, colorful and dark. She enjoys learning from her mistakes and successes. Along with her membership to the High Desert Art League, Liz is a member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon where, in 2020, she won the award of Best in Show and an Award of Distinction in 2022 and 2023. The artist will be available to discuss her work on September 6 from 5-6:30pm for the First Friday Art Walk. ehabermanart.com.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

During the month of September, Janet Frost is exhibiting her work at Premiere Property Group. Wild and Wonderful: Landscapes of Central Oregon is a collection of Frost’s landscape paintings in oil that reflect the diversity of the region. “From prairies to mountains and wetlands to desert, there is a wealth of beautiful subject matter to paint,” says Frost. “I never tire of it!”

Frost is an award-winning artist who is a member of the High Desert Art League, Plein Air Painters of Oregon, the American Impressionist Society and Oil Painters of America. She will be available to greet First Friday visitors on September 6.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In September, Red Chair Gallery showcases pastels by Lise Hoffman-McCabe and watercolors by Jacqueline Newbold. Also on special display are ceramic sculptures by Joran Traveller, soft sculptures by Tammy McCullough and jewelry by Denise Harrison. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

For the month of September, Sage Custom Framing and Gallery is pleased to present the beautiful watercolor paintings of Kathleen Kaye and Bette Butler.

Kaye’s paintings are a natural extension of her passion for the out-of-doors and the natural world. “I chose watercolor as my medium specifically because of its transparency and luminescence, both of which help me to interpret what I see and feel in nature. The layering of color-on-color reminds me of the play on light on a tree or mountain or lake as they pass through the hours of the day.”

Bette Butler, 40 years an accountant, is now a watercolorist! She loves painting faces. “Recently I came upon some vintage photographs and something about them just spoke to me. Photography was different in those days, and they captured expressions and emotions in a way we no longer do.” You can check out interpretations of these photographs and explore other people, creatures and places too.

Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm and Saturday 12-4pm. Show runs September 4-28, no First Friday reception for September.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers, a membership organization with a working studio and gallery, features the work of 51 new members throughout the month of September. An Artists’ Reception will be held on September 28 2-4pm. Gallery hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 1pm-4pm.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical physician assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Local photographer Karen Maier continues to show a collection of landscape and macro photographs, titled The American West, in Touchmark’s mezzanine gallery through the month of September. Images are highlights from Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Utah and Oregon. Karen is a member of the High Desert Art League (HDAL). For more information on Karen and HDAL, visit highdesertartleague.com.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Improv: Creating spontaneously without a plan opens at Tumalo Art Co. September 6, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District First Friday Art Walk featuring new abstract paintings by Dee McBrien-Lee.

Filled with inspiration after an annual sojourn to the southwest, which included Southern California, Santa Fe, Tucson and Southern Utah, Dee was moved by the color. “I decided to create a show with color as my starting point leaving the balance of the process open for improvisation.” The entire process was very organic and freeing for the artist who works in acrylic and mixed media plus any materials that come to hand that create texture and pattern.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents serene landscape water mixable oil paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member, Cheryl Buchanan. Cheryl is a self-taught artist from Oregon. She enjoys landscapes and the beauty of all Oregon has to offer. Stop in to enjoy a beverage and drink in the art! Showing through October.

Redmond First Friday

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Ella Boardman creates delicate art pieces in pottery. She finds joy in molding and building both functional and decorative clay pieces.

Julie Wilson is primarily a fiber artist, specializing in dry felting and weaving. However, Julie also works in fused and stained glass, mixed media, ceramics and photography. Her work is reflective of all the colors encountered in nature and life.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Lois Carol Picknell loves to paint portraits of persons and pets as well as landscapes. She enjoys catching that special likeness.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Dry Canyon Arts Association will hold a reception for the Artist of the Month Joan Sheets at Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s. Joan Sheets has a lifetime of experience in art and art education. She loves to paint animals, landscapes, shells, and sometimes pure bursts of colors in abstract shapes. One of her most popular items are her silk scarves that she paints using permanent textile dyes.

Joining Joan will be Don Sheets. Don Sheets is a noted woodworking artist who specializes in custom designs.

Also at Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s will be James H. Hensley II, a native Oregonian and resident of Redmond, Oregon. His work includes historical and abandoned buildings, native trees, and the scenic natural landscapes of Central Oregon. His work portrays the landscape in transition and is created using pen and ink with accentuating color. Jim considers himself as a “realist” pen and ink artist.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Jay Lowndes creates unique, one-of-a-kind, hardwood pieces that not only accent any room but are also practical for everyday use. He has the knack and experience for creating durable wooden-wares such as charcuterie and cutting boards, coasters, Lazy Susans, small furniture pieces, quilt hangers, photo boxes, and picture frames. Jay welcomes custom orders.

Henriette Heiny uses fluid art techniques to create abstract expressions with a distinct organic nature. In her paintings, unrestrained shapes and vivid color portray depth and contrast to stimulate the imagination.

Jesica Carleton’s artistic practice spans a diverse range of media, with a particular focus on mosaic art, where she continually pushes the boundaries of this traditional medium. She is not afraid to explore other forms of expression, including ceramics, acrylic pour painting, paper quilling, polymer clay, and Japanese brush painting. This eclectic mix of techniques and experiences has allowed her to experiment with textures, colors, and forms, creating works that are as varied as they are innovative. She says that each medium she works with offers a new challenge and an opportunity to blend traditional methods with contemporary creativity. You can find out more about her art at CarletonManorMosaics.com.

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth Street

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

Debra Higgs became a professional artist at the age of 17 in 1971. She enjoys oil painting and says, “To this day I love everything art.”

Bill Lind is a favorite stop on First Friday Art Walks. He creates wood utility bowls and decorative hollow vessels from aged Northwest hardwoods.

Olive Johnson, one of Dry Canyon Arts Association’s youngest members, is starting her art career with enthusiasm. She will be displaying wildflower watercolors on watercolor paper.