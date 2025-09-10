September Splendor in Sunriver

((Left) Work by Andrew Lorish (Right) Tidal Wave by David Lloyd Warren)

September Splendor at Artists’ Gallery Sunriver

by Deni Porter

September is one of the best months in Sunriver. Fantastic weather and a more relaxed, less crowded atmosphere make for a wonderful time to visit the Sunriver Artists’ Gallery located in The Village. Parking is convenient and the Gallery is open every day 10am-6pm. For a laid-back evening of fun, please stop by the Gallery for the monthly Second Saturday Celebration on September 13 from 4-6pm. Artists will be on hand to chat with you and share wine, beer, and snacks. Featured artists for the month of September provide a variety of media and subject choices.

Watercolor painter Deni Porter has been with the Gallery since the Grand Opening. Her brightly colored and whimsical paintings include animals and local landscapes. Porter is also known as the “dog” lady because of the many pet portraits that she lovingly produces. The portraits are both reasonably priced and easy to order. All you must do is send photos! Many visitors remember Porter because she is always with her trusty doodle partner Maggie!

Amy Pfeiffer, jewelry artist, presents two glass cases of jewelry briming with earthy, organic pieces that are grounded in nature. Each piece is made from rocks and stones that Amy has collected during her outdoor explorations. Pfeiffer then cuts, shapes, and polishes them into cabochons. The artist then sets the finished lapidary piece into her originally designed metal work. Jewelry pieces range from simple to elaborate designs. There is a piece that will appeal to everyone.

By his own admission, through a series of adventures and misadventures, ceramic artist David Lloyd Warren worked his way to the eclectic and intriguing ceramic art pieces that he produces today. Admirers can detect a bit of Warren’s architectural illustration background in the whimsical, but precise and colorful vessels. The pieces are built by slab without the aid of a wheel. Primarily intended for decorative purposes, but some pieces are functional as well. It is easy to locate Warren’s display of items by the brilliant colors!

Oil painter David Fox is self-taught, but certainly has mastered the general principles for creating beautiful art. In fact, one of his paintings was selected as the official event poster for the esteemed Sunriver Art Fair. Fox draws inspiration from what is around him including broad landscapes to simple narrative scenes of everyday life. Oil painting requires patience, and Fox must wait for each layer to dry before starting the next. His painting Sisters (of the three Sisters mountains) has been so popular that the original sold quickly. Prints of the painting sell almost as quickly as they are displayed in the Gallery.

The Gallery is in Building 19 in The Village at Sunriver.

artistsgallerysunriver.com

Sunriver’s Betty Gray Gallery New Show

by Jim Fister

Here in Sunriver after Labor Day, things begin to slow down. The region reverts more to locals and adult visitors, opening some space on the pathways, and bringing a quiet peace with it. But it’s always busy in Sunriver, as regional locals come to see what it has to offer. To celebrate, the Betty Gray Gallery of Art at the Sunriver Lodge is opening a new, two-floor show, which will run through November.

Andrew Lorish was born in Eugene, Oregon. He studied at School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and Pacific Northwest College of Art, where, in 2013, he received his MFA in visual studies and is a senior instructor of art, media and technology at Oregon State University-Cascades. His many exhibitions include Albatross Gallery in Portland, False Front in Portland, North Bank Gallery in Vancouver, Liberty Arts Center in Yreka, California, Sullivan Gallery and Co-Prosperity Sphere in Chicago, Rockerill in Charleroi Belgium, and dOCUMENTA (13) in Kassel, Germany. Andrew is also a founding member of the art collective Danger Punch.

Andrew’s work references the body, invented impractical machines, improvisational music, futuristic architecture, ritualistic masks, alien glyphs, unseen primitive ruins, coded scripts and the repetitious syncopated rhythm of gestural mark making. His work holds modern imagery while also creating patterns that let the mind flow.

When visiting Sunriver for art, please come see all three galleries. The Betty Gray Gallery is in the Sunriver Lodge. The Nancy Green Gallery is at the Sunriver Christian Fellowship. And the Artists’ Gallery Sunriver resides in the Village. All three feature fine art, available for viewing and for sale.