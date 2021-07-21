Seven More Exciting Roots Artists Have Been Added to the 2021 Sisters Folk Festival Lineup

(Graphic | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

This year’s Folk Festival will feature some 30 artists from a wide variety of genres performing at seven outdoor venues around the town of Sisters. We have SEVEN more exciting artists to announce — see below for more info about them. We expect the remaining tickets to be gone soon, so don’t wait until it’s too late to grab yours!

We will be releasing a limited number of single day tickets once the lineup and daily schedules are complete, sometime in early August. We are also currently working to secure a location for overflow RV camping in town and expect to have the details announced in the next month. Thank you for your continued patience as we plan during a condensed timeline this year.

We have just a few registration spaces left for this year’s Americana Song Academy, taking place at House on Metolius September 27-30.

The newest additions are:

The pre-eminent exponent of the Irish fiddle in the world today, winner of nine All-Ireland fiddle championships, plus a tenth on tenor banjo and over 30 championship medals in total.

Soulful vocals along with masterful accordion-driven Zydeco and blues: a ready-made party with deep roots in Americana music.

Talented all horn band that leans heavily on dancehall and street beat rhythm, with the energy of conscious hip hop, jazz, reggae and soul.

Through soft acoustic guitar picking and deftly accented trombone sighs, Heynderickx’s music immediately recalls folk music of the ’60s and ’70s mixed with a love of jazz radio.

Cross-genre music that pushes the boundaries of what Old Time music could/should be, blending country, psych and astounding stamina for an energetic performance.

A super soulful mix of R&B, blues, funk and folk that’s been finely marinated for your listening pleasure.

An acoustic fingerstyle guitarist with an unorthodox, modern style of playing, utilizing various techniques including alternate tunings, percussive hits and lap tapping to great effect.

sistersfolkfestival.org