SFF Presents Jake Blount at The Belfry

Join us at The Belfry on Thursday, November 10 at 7pm for a show by the powerfully gifted multi-instrumentalist and accomplished scholar of Black American music, Jake Blount.

Blount is a skilled performer of spirituals, blues and string band repertoire having played at the Kennedy Center, the Newport Folk Festival, and numerous other notable venues across and beyond the United States. He’ll be performing songs with his band from his latest album, The New Faith, a towering achievement of dystopian Afrofuturism with trance-inducing fiddles, the leaden crunch of electric guitar, textural synthesized sounds and the ecstatic whirl of the banjo filling out the margins. Tickets on sale now at $20/person.

Artist Preview: Jake Blount

Performing Once There Was No Sun from his latest album, The New Faith

We know that with over 30 performers and seven venues, it’s impossible to make it to every show you want to over the festival weekend, so this year we made it a priority to capture as many performances as we could. Head over to our YouTube channel to re-live some of the magic from SFF 2022 or watch one or two shows you may have missed.

Make sure to subscribe to our channel to stay up to date on new content. We’re releasing new videos weekly with an exciting series from the Americana Song Academy coming in November!

Do you know a talented young musician interested in sharpening their skills under the direction of master-level artists like Bela Fleck, Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and more?! Check out The Acoustic Music Project April 14-22, 2023 at the Germantown Performing Arts Center in Memphis, Tennessee. Accepted participants will receive meals, tuition, local ground transportation and hotel accommodations for free. Applicants must be 16-22 years old.

The deadline to apply is October 31! Final selections announced by January 1, 2023.

