Sisters Artist Don Zylius Earns High Praise for Moody, Masterful Watercolors

(Fall Monarchs by Don Zylius)

One of the greatest compliments an artist can receive is a commendation from a knowledgeable person who has no idea they are being overheard. Although Don Zylius has received many accolades and honors over the years, one of the most recent informal “honors” came from a Christies Art Auction house representative who happened to see his work at Toriizaka Art in Sisters. The representative said that Don Zylius’s work is simply exceptional, especially the soft washes he uses to create transparent watercolors, and that his strong color choices produce incredibly moody scenes. She concluded by saying that works like his would be priced at least three times more if they were in New York.

Born in 1934, Don Zylius lives an active and creative life in Sisters. He is an avid fly fisherman and hiker, drawing daily inspiration from the natural beauty of Central Oregon. Zylius moved to the region in 1970 and began working in Bend as a commercial artist. Over time, the area’s breathtaking landscapes and rich biodiversity proved irresistible. Gradually, he shifted his focus to the delicate wildlife and floral subjects that have since become his signature.

Largely self-taught, Zylius has developed a distinctive watercolor technique, using amorphous wet-wash methods that have earned him recognition and praise from both collectors and fellow artists. His work is celebrated for its ability to convey mystical, enchanting moods — an effect rarely achieved with such fluid and unpredictable materials.

Don Zylius’ work has received national attention and critical acclaim. Two of his paintings are part of the permanent collection at Roberts Field Airport in Bend-Redmond, where he has also regularly participated in juried exhibitions.

His art has been featured five times in Gray’s Sporting Journal, and in a significant honor, GSJ Press included a full-color Zylius painting in its collector’s edition, The Art of Shooting Flying — an exclusive volume highlighting only fifty of the nation’s premier wildlife artists.

Zylius has earned top honors in numerous juried shows, including Best in Show — Watercolor at the 2005 Spokane Western Art Association Show and Best Watercolor at the annual Thanksgiving Art Show at the High Desert Museum in Bend.

In 1983, he was selected to exhibit in the Cincinnati Zoo’s Wondrous Wildlife exhibition and was commissioned to create the official poster for the 1999 Sunriver Music Festival. He also served as the commissioned artist for the CAL-OR Stream Enhancement Organization in both 2002 and 2007, and in 2006 was named Companion Artist for California Ducks Unlimited.

Zylius’ paintings pay quiet homage to the gentle horizons and tranquil beauty of Central Oregon. Through his masterful use of natural color and exquisite detail, he invites viewers to pause, reflect and reconnect with the outdoors. His work captures a sense of freshness and immediacy — one collector described it as “a glorious vision that has touched my heart.”

Don Zylius is an artist with a gentle heart and a boundless imagination. His deep reverence for nature shines through in every ray of sunlight, every mountain, flower, leaf and creature he paints. Each piece is not just a study of the natural world, but a celebration of its spirit — an invitation to see with wonder and feel with sincerity.

Don’s works can be found at Toriizaka Art and Sisters Gallery and Frame in Sisters and in Leaberg at Ken Scott’s River Run Gallery.