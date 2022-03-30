Sisters Folk Festival Announces a New Round of Confirmed Artists for the 2022 Festival

Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) is announcing nine new artists to the folk festival lineup, adding to an already stellar cast of musicians performing at its 25th annual event September 30-October 2, 2022 in beautiful Sisters.

After an exhilarating folk festival in 2021, the SFF staff and board are looking ahead with excitement to bringing roots music again to Sisters and Central Oregon. More than 30 musical artists will perform at several stages throughout town, and all-event passes are on sale now. The new artists being announced include: legendary singer, clarinet player and New Orleans street musician, Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans; the 2021 SFF encore artist and songwriter, Emily Scott Robinson; the hard-driving bluegrass pickin’ and singing of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys; multi-talented singer and songwriter Lindsay Lou; Cuban hip hop, rap and spoken word artist with her eight piece band, Telmary & HabanaSana; old-time Americana multi-instrumentalist and clawhammer banjo player Hubby Jenkins; neo-acoustic super group, Big Richard; guitar player, singer and songwriter Sunny War; and folk duo Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno.

These artists join the 15 artists already confirmed to perform multiple sets over the three-day weekend: indie folk duo The Milk Carton Kids, Le Vent Du Nord, Rainbow Girls, The Accidentals, Fireside Collective, Jeffrey Foucault, JigJam, Caroline Spence, The Sweet Water Warblers, Making Movies, The Small Glories, James Hill & Anne Janelle, Beth Wood, Seth Walker, and O’Connor Lee.

“SFF continues to bring diverse voices, cultures, and music to the festival lineup, always trying to present something special and distinct. We believe there are great traditions to honor in bringing outstanding Americana roots music to town and in curating a few artists that surprise or thrill you with their own unique sound and delivery,” says SFF Creative Director Brad Tisdel. “We’ve wanted to work with Doreen Ketchens for the past several years and this year it lined up just right to present the legendary musician and her band, Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans. And to work with Cuban artist, Telmary is a fantastic opportunity to round out some of the musical breadth we like to present. All of the artists confirmed have the ability to deliver exceptional performances in intimate settings all around the town of Sisters.”

SFF is also looking ahead to the 2022 Americana Song Academy, taking place again at House on Metolius in Camp Sherman from September 26-29. The breathtakingly beautiful site is near the town of Sisters and was host to last year’s academy, with approximately 50 participants attending. Space is limited, with just a handful of spots remaining. Teaching artists at the Academy include The Accidentals, Jeffrey Foucault, Caroline Spence, Lindsay Lou and Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno. The full lineup of festival artists and teaching artists at the Academy will be announced in May 2022.

With the dwindling numbers of COVID cases and loosening of restrictions, SFF is not planning to require proof of vaccination or other pandemic mitigation measures at this time for any of its programming on the horizon. Tickets to the festival are selling quickly and — with a second year of reduced venues and capacity — the organization is anticipating another sold-out event.

Additional information on SFF’s activities, including tickets, lineup and volunteering, is available at sistersfolkfestival.org.

sistersfolkfestival.org