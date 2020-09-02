Sisters Folk Festival Announces Lineup for Close To Home 2 Concerts September 11-13, 2020

Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) is pleased to announce the lineup for their new multi-day concert offerings on September 11-13, Close To Home 2. Resulting from a highly successful single-day concert offering in August, SFF is planning three days of live music over the traditional festival weekend, September 11, 12 and 13, 2020 with regional West Coast artists on the lineup.

These unique, outdoor live concerts will implement state-recommended guidelines for large gatherings during COVID-19, with limits on attendance and socially distanced seating “pods” at the Sisters Art Works lawn, 204 W Adams Ave. in Sisters. Artists include: Judith Hill, John Craigie, Thunderstorm Artis, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms, Kristen Grainger & True North, The Parnells and Jenner Fox Band.



Seating Pods are on sale now and range from $35-$75/person (but only in two- or four-person pods). Click here to reserve yours: eventbrite.com/o/sisters-folk-festival-inc.

The lineup is as follows:

Friday September 11, 5-10pm:

Judith Hill

Thunderstorm Artis

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

The Parnells

Saturday September 12, 5-10pm:

Judith Hill

John Craigie

Thunderstorm Artis

Kristen Grainger & True North

Sunday September 13, 12-5pm:

John Craigie

Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Jenner Fox Band

SFF Creative Director Brad Tisdel says, “Close to Home 2 will deliver great songwriters and musical artists to Sisters for the weekend. As an organization, we have needed to reimagine how to produce live shows amidst the ongoing COVID-19 challenges, and will continue to innovate and create new opportunities, while keeping patrons, artists, production staff and volunteers safe. Between Close to Home 2 and our creativity camps, we continue to serve our mission in the best way possible, with more to come.”



Multi-instrumentalist and Grammy award winning vocalist and songwriter Judith Hill has already garnered much praise for her live performances as opener for the likes of her former collaborator and mentor, the late great Prince and soul man John Legend, among many others. Her latest release, Golden Child is brimming with the funky R&B for which she has become known via her critically acclaimed debut album Back In Time and appearances on NBC’s The Voice. Judith has been praised by Rolling Stone for her “stellar powerhouse vocals.” In addition to penning and performing her own material, she has backed artists such as Stevie Wonder and the late Michael Jackson. Hers is one of the stories told in the Oscar winning film 20 Feet From Stardom, that shines the spotlight on the untold true story of the backup singers behind some of the greatest musical legends of the 21st century. Judith Hill will be bringing her trio to Sisters for Friday and Saturday evenings.



A John Craigie performance is not just a music show, it’s a collective experience. Craigie shines by telling candid stories, humorous anecdotes and leaving everything on the stage. Fiercely independent, Craigie prolifically unveiled one highly personal album after another while logging enough miles on the road to give The Grateful Dead a run for their money. Craigie returns to Sisters with his acclaimed 2020 release Asterisk the Universe. On his newest release, Craigie soundtracks stories with a score of smoked-out soul, tender folk and American songbook eloquence billowing right from the heart of California.



Thunderstorm Artis is a singer/songwriter born on the North Shore of Oahu and learned at a very young age to play piano, guitar, harp and percussion from his father Ron Artis and mother Victoria. Thunderstorm became a household name in 2020 from his performances on NBC’s The Voice, earning him top-three honors and breakout national recognition. Thunderstorm’s father, Ron, was a Motown session player who played keyboards on Michael Jackson’s Thriller album. His mother Victoria was also a member of the Motown family, touring as a vocalist with Lena Horne, and many other Motown greats. Thunderstorm’s inspirational music crosses many genres including folk, rock, soul and country. Thunderstorm Artis performed at the 2019 Sisters Folk Festival and we are thrilled to have him back.



AJ Lee & Blue Summit is a contemporary bluegrass band led by singer/songwriter and mandolinist, AJ Lee. Drawing from influences such as swing, folk, blues, jazz, country, soul and rock, their undeniable talent and insatiable passion for bluegrass hearkens back to traditional classics while remaining uniquely modern. They’ve accrued many devout followers and distinctions including the Freshgrass 2019 Band Contest Winner, IBMA 2019 Momentum Vocalist of the Year, and second place at the 2019 Winfield Guitar Competition. In 2019, AJ Lee & Blue Summit came out with their debut album, Like I Used To, which consists entirely of AJ’s original songs.



Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willm represent the best of the Northwest music scene and their music has inspired many people across the globe. Caleb & Reeb are pillars of the Portland, Oregon music community and carry the torch of their music around the world. They have been touring nationally and internationally for over 20 years. With Caleb & Reeb’s honest incantations, old-time harmonies, Caleb’s dynamic mandolin and fiddle playing, and Reeb’s unwavering rhythm guitar sound, the duo weaves a beautiful fabric around their songs that proves joyous, timeless and resilient. The two can also be found performing with the Foghorn Stringband and the Caleb Klauder Country Band.



Americana quartet Kristen Grainger & True North combine lush vocals, storied original songwriting, mind-blowing vocal harmonies and mad instrumental skills for a band deeply rooted in folks and bluegrass genres. Kristen Grainger’s songs have won or been a finalist at some of the nation’s most prestigious songwriting contests such as Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Merlefest, Kerrville Folk Festival and Wildflower Art & Music Festival. The band’s 2018 release, Open Road, Broken Heart, debuted at #1 on the national folk charts and Elsebound, released in 2014, spent 25 weeks in the top ten, including a week at #1.

The Parnells are an Americana/Country duo from Bend bringing a sexy, indie flare to the classic country sound. Powerful vocals, tight harmonies and solid guitar playing drive their rootsy sound. Corey & Whitney Parnell bring a nostalgic and emotional range to their compelling performances, creating connection through story-telling and musical moments in every note they sing. The Parnells seek to take people back, or send them courageously forward, with a song that tells a good story.



Jenner Fox comes from a family of river guides. He followed the family trade and released his first record in 2015 to sell to rafting clients. Four records later, Jenner calls Sister home, travels from show to show on a cargo bike whenever possible, guides whitewater rivers all over the world, teaches music camps and searches for songs. Lawson White of Good Child Records says, “Jenner is a storyteller. His music is full of love, compassion and curiosity. The characters are relatable because they’re real folks. His stories are sincere and draw you in because they’re your stories. His songs make it clear that he is a true listener and observer of the world around him, and will have you laughing one minute and crying the next, engaged with wide eyes and bated breath from start to finish.” Jenner will perform as Jenner Fox Band for the Close to Home 2 concert.



Sisters Folk Festival has carefully designed the Close To Home 2 concerts to adhere to Oregon’s Phase 2 state reopening and COVID-19 safety guidelines. The five-hour concert event each day is limited to a maximum of 250 people, which includes all persons on-site: ticket holders, musicians, staff, contractors, vendors and volunteers. As a result, a limit of 190 purchased tickets will be available to the public, and seating will be sold in reserved socially distanced “pods” of two- or four-person social groups. Attendees will need to bring their own low-back festival chairs and/or blankets for seating. The venue will be configured as a one-way in (west entrance) and one-way out (east exit) flow. Wearing of masks or face coverings will be required and enforced when patrons are outside of their seating pod area. Concert-goers will be able to purchase food and beverages and then return to their seating pod area to enjoy.

Organizers ask that all attendees comply with masks, social distancing and hand sanitation to help keep yourself and others safe. If for any reason compliance is either a hardship or otherwise inconvenient, organizers request that you please refrain from buying a ticket and attending. This newly imagined live music event will only be successful with full cooperation of everyone involved.



Doors open on Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12 at 4pm and music will take place from 5-10pm. Sunday, September 13, doors open at 11am and music will run from 12-5pm. There will be a food vendor and coffee, on-site beer, wine and cider sales. Attendees are encouraged to bike to the concert if possible, and bike parking is available. No outside alcohol is permitted. Tiered pricing for all advanced tickets will be offered and seating is only being sold in two- and four-person pods; individual tickets are not available. If the event is cancelled for any reason, ticket-buyers will automatically receive a full refund. For more information and tickets, please visit sistersfolkfestival.org/sff-presents or eventbrite.com/o/sisters-folk-festival-inc.

sistersfolkfestival.org