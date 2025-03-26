Spring Art & Music Classes at Sisters Art Works

Learn to Paint with Paul Alan Bennett

Saturday, April 26 from 10am-4pm

Register for this all-day painting class for adults with renowned painter Paul Alan Bennett at Sisters Art Works! Participants will work with water-based tempera paints on a 3′ x 3′ sheet of tar paper and complete at least two paintings.

Students should come dressed to paint and move around. All supplies and lunch will be provided (gluten-free and vegan options available). Class registration is limited to 10 people. Participants must be 18 or older to enroll; no experience necessary.

Recommended Tuition: $150/person

Jam-Ready Bluegrass: A Six-Week Music Workshop

Wednesdays • April 30-June 4 • 6:30-8:30pm

Register for this weekly workshop focused on song arrangement, jam awareness, and “bluegrass etiquette” with Joe Schulte! Participants will learn how to take traditional bluegrass tunes commonly found in jam circles and bring them to life by finding the right key(s) to play them in, construct intros, outros and apply other interesting arrangement ideas.

This is a beginner/intermediate class open to 20 pickers. Participants must be 18 or older to enroll and should have a solid ability to strum and switch between the basic and common chords on their chosen instrument.

Recommended Tuition: $150/person

