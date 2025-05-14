Spring Concert Series, Auction & MIPP

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony)

Central Oregon Symphony

Spring Concert Series

It’s not too late to become a member and reserve your tickets for the remainder of our spring concerts!

You don’t want to miss our Spring Concert Series coming up the weekend of May 17 and May 18! Below you can find more information about these concerts, our handcrafted online auction, and our Music

Spring Concert Online Auction

For our final concert this year, we are doing an online auction that features wonderful handcrafted donations from our Central Oregon Symphony community. This exclusive online auction features items ranging from a luxuriously soft alpaca wool shawl and a rugged artisan-forged steel knife, to an adventurous Hoodoo ski package complete with hand-knitted skiers headband. Support local artistry and our musicians with this chance to own something truly unique.

All proceeds will support our community outreach efforts. We are passionate about sharing the rich traditions of classical music with future generations and providing meaningful music education programs for both youth and the young at heart. Every bid brings us closer to making that vision a reality.

The auction is online only, but items will be on display at our Spring Concerts on May 17 and May 18. You can also view the items and bid on the by clicking below.

Spring Concert Series Information

May 17 | 2pm & 7:30pm

May 18 | 2pm

Mountain View High School

Recently retired after nearly four decades playing clarinet and bass clarinet with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO), we are honored to have J. Lawrie Bloom join the Central Oregon Symphony for our season finale. In addition to his work with the CSO, Lawrie has appeared throughout the world as a chamber musician and concerto soloist. He will be performing the sublime Concerto for Clarinet by W.A. Mozart. The second half of the concert will feature one of the staples of the symphonic repertoire, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. In this colossal four-movement work, Tchaikovsky wrestles with the idea of “fate” and all of its complex manifestations in our human existence.

