Spring Preview Art, Wine & Live Demos at Artists’ Gallery

If we can just soldier through one more month, it will almost be Spring! Many of the artists at the Artists’ Gallery in the Village have been hunkered down in studios, making good use of the cold weather by producing new pieces of art. Anytime is a good time to visit and check out new art, but there is one really great time in particular. Saturday, March 14, 4-6pm, artists will be celebrating the creation of beautiful art with wine, beer, and great appetizers. Stop by for a few minutes or the whole afternoon and enjoy their company.

In the month of March, the Gallery is featuring two of our most popular artists — painter Majorie Cossairt and potter Peter Roussel. Both artists will be on hand for you to meet. Roussel will be happy to explain the various firing methods that are used to produce such beautiful plates and vases. Cossairt will be demonstrating various painting techniques. She may even invite viewers to join in!

Peter Roussel started working with clay in the mid-1960s studying very traditional pottery methods and stoneware glazing techniques. The artist believes that an important contribution to his education was working in a program with children from ages 4 to 14 who were wards of the State of California. Although Roussel finds it difficult to put into words what came from this experience, he will be forever inspired by the children’s creative and expressive use of clay. From that experience, the artist began his journey in the exploration of alternative firing techniques (raku, pit, sagger, smoke firing), which he now uses exclusively.

After viewing the work of painter Majorie Cossairt, it is difficult to believe that she has not been painting all her life. The artist only took her first watercolor class after moving to Central Oregon in 2006. Many of the beautiful landscapes that Cossairt paints are viewed from her 20 acres of open meadowland while caring for her four horses.

Cossairt’s watercolor technique takes full advantage of the fluidity of the medium, but spontaneity and control are the essence of each painting. Her approach is mostly intuitive, working in what appears to be a carefree manner, creating shapes and textures, but resulting in representations of reality. Viewers really must see her work to understand just how difficult it is to accomplish this painting technique.

The Artists’ Gallery is in Building 19 in the Sunriver Village next door to the Mexican cuisine restaurant.

ArtistsGallerySunriver.com • 541-593-4382 • Open daily 10am-5pm