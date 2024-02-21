Spring & Summer with Sunriver Music Festival

March 16 Piano Showcase at the Tower — Tickets are on sale now. Featuring acclaimed classical pianist Sean Chen and award-winning boogie-woogie pianist Arthur Migliazza, this multi-genre event celebrates the versatility and virtuosity of the piano. Chen and Migliazza, favorite pianists of this event, will share the stage in genre-bending duo and solo performances, both composed and improvised. All Piano Showcase ticketholders are also invited to a special session interacting with the performers on the Tower stage the afternoon of March 16. Details and tickets at sunrivermusic.org.

April 1 Summer Festival Ticket Sales Open to the Public — Join today as a Friend of the Festival at sunrivermusic.org/donate for first choice of the best seats. Tickets for Friends of the Festival members go on sale as early as April 1; ticket sales for the public open June 1.

Young Artists Scholarship applications are due in April. Throughout its 28-year history, Sunriver Music Festival’s Young Artists Scholarship program has awarded almost $700,000 in scholarships to exceptional young classical music students from throughout Central Oregon. Advanced students age 11-24 visit sunrivermusic.org/young-artists-scholarships for information and to apply. For the rest of us, plan to attend the free Young Artists Scholarship Recital on June 7 to be inspired by the future of music.

May 31-June 2 Golf & Pickleball Tournaments — On the court or on the course, here’s your chance to support the Festival while enjoying the beginning of summer! Save the dates and stay tuned for details on these amateur tournaments benefiting the Young Artists Scholarships and Sunriver Music Festival.

July 14 Festival Faire Fundraiser – Festival Faire is this community’s premier fundraiser of the year and will be held at the beautiful Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon with special guest Maestro Brett Mitchell! At this lively event, vital funds are raised for the Young Artists Scholarships and Sunriver Music Festival’s world-class concerts.

August 10-23 “Classical Elements” Summer Festival — The 47th season of this landmark festival acclaimed soloists Joyce Yang, piano; Orion Weiss, piano; Tessa Lark, violin. Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell leads world-class orchestra musicians in a remarkable season at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall and the Tower Theatre.

“One of my favorite things about Central Oregon is the power of nature that we’re able to witness all year round, so I’m particularly thrilled to share with you an entire season filled with pieces inspired by the four classical elements: earth, water, fire, air,” said Maestro Mitchell. “Composers for centuries have been inspired by the enormity and grandeur of nature, and I know you’ll be just as inspired when you hear their extraordinary music.”

“This summer, Central Oregon residents and visitors will experience eclectic live music performed by talented musicians from around the country, both in the orchestra and as guest soloists,” shares Executive Director Meagan Iverson. “Maestro Mitchell is an esteemed conductor with a dedication to artistic excellence, creative concert curation, and inspired community engagement.” Full details at sunrivermusic.org.

Sunriver Music Festival is a year-round nonprofit presenting world-class orchestral performances and supporting music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.