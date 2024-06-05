(Graphic courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Deschutes Public Library is your passport to fun this summer! Embark on an adventure-filled summer of reading, activities, and community celebrations, including fun giveaways, free books for kids and teens, and the chance to win some amazing prizes.

Starting June 1, there are two ways to sign up for the free and fun Summer with the Library program:

Register via the Beanstack website (beanstack.org/reader365), to track reading and activities

Or pick up a paper reading and activity log, available at all Deschutes Public Library locations

Just for signing up, everyone gets a free, customizable book bag, featuring artwork by staff member Lilianne Fiacco. Lilianne’s hand-drawn critters are found throughout this year’s conservation theme.

“We are so excited to feature Lilianne’s artistic touch with an emphasis on local flora and fauna, and how we can all think about conservation more widely,” says Deschutes Public Library’s Youth Services Supervisor Chandra vanEijnsbergen. “Kids benefit from keeping up their reading skills during the summer and what’s more, all ages have the chance to earn animal-themed incentives for participating.”

Upon completion of their reading logs, youth ages 0-18 can pick out a free book, and adults receive a custom sticker sheet. The grand prize drawing takes place in early September, and includes puppets, books, LEGO kits, Shashibo puzzle cubes, library-themed Hydro Flasks and gift cards.

Visit the library website (deschuteslibrary.org/summer) for a full list of programs, including where and when the library will be near you.

deschuteslibrary.org