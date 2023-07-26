Sunriver Art Fair Selects Artist Nanette Oleson’s Painting for 2023 Commemorative Poster

(River of Gold by Nanette Oleson)

The Sunriver Art Fair has announced the selection of the painting, River of Gold by Nanette Oleson, for its 2023 Commemorative Poster. The poster will be available for purchase online at sunriverartfair.org or at the Sunriver Art Fair, August 11 through 13, 2023 in the Village at Sunriver.

Nanette is an award-winning artist known for her dynamic brushwork and evocative impressionistic colors. She uses colors to create an excitement and energy that makes her artwork come alive. Nanette’s paintings resonate with passionate joy, inspired by her love of gardening, the koi ponds in her yard, and frequent wilderness hikes accompanied by her energetic border collie. She believes that art is a portal to the soul to energize, inspire, and renew.

“The ability to create art comes to me as an unexpected surprise and a gift from God,” said Nanette. “I want my paintings to reflect the joy He has given me in being alive.”

As a school counselor, Nanette brought in artists to inspire every child’s own giftedness. She never knew she had any artistic ability until a chance encounter with a stranger who offered to teach her, which unlocked a portal of color and energy waiting to explode.

Nanette will display her gallery of paintings at the Sunriver Art Fair, where she will also be available to autograph the 2023 commemorative poster.

The Sunriver Art Fair is sponsored by the Sunriver Women’s Club, and net proceeds from this event support nonprofits in Central Oregon.

nanetteoleson.com • sunriverartfair.org