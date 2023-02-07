Sunriver Christian Fellowship Art Gallery Opens with High Desert Art League Exhibit

(Hideout, watercolor by Liz Haberman)

The Sunriver Christian Fellowship invites the public to a reception and exhibit of works by the members of the High Desert Art League. The reception will be on Friday, February 10, from 4-6pm at the art gallery adjacent to the church’s sanctuary at 18139 Cottonwood Road in Sunriver (formerly Mavericks Aquatic and Fitness Center). Refreshments will be hosted by the High Desert Art League.

The exhibit is titled Reawakening in celebration of SCF’s relocation to its new, remodeled facility. On display will be works in watercolor, oil, encaustic, pastel, acrylic and photography by the 13-member group comprised of Helen Brown, Pamela Beaverson, Barbara Cella, Jan Dow, Janet Frost, Liz Haberman, Michelle Lindblom, Jean Lubin, Karen Maier, Jacqueline Newbold, Vivian Olsen, Janice Rhodes, and Joren Traveller.

The public can view the show through the end of March. Gallery hours are weekdays, except Thursday, from 2-4pm and Sundays, 12-1pm, following the 10am worship service.

The Sunriver Christian Fellowship Art Gallery invites artists interested in in displaying their work at the gallery to contact Art Gallery Director, Liz Haberman, at liz.haberman@gmail.com. Exhibits will rotate quarterly.

highdesertart league.com