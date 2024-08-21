Sunriver Library to Reopens to the Public

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

After six years of planning and nearly 10 months of construction, the Sunriver Library is turning the page on a new era. The newly remodeled library officially reopened on Tuesday, August 20, with a grand opening celebration slated for Saturday, September 14, from 12-2pm.

“We are so excited to welcome customers back into the library,” said Sunriver Library Operations Supervisor Heidi Powers. “So much is new — from the children’s space to the community room — but things like the high-beamed ceiling and fireplace area will be familiar. It’s the perfect blend of beloved elements and new enhancements that really bring us into the 21st century.”

Updates to the Sunriver Library include an all-new children’s discovery space designed to engage young learners and spark the imagination. A new study room provides a place for the public to meet, something that was repeatedly requested during the planning phase. The all-new community room, now located on southwest corner of the building, features state-of-the art technology as well as a retractable glass wall to allow for flexibility of use, including after-hours access. An electric fireplace provides a focal point and cozy space to read, and all-new public computers and updated Wi-Fi give customers essential access to high-speed internet.

“There is definitely a sense of anticipation to the opening of the remodeled library,” said Deschutes Public Library Board member Anne Ness. “The community will have the opportunity to explore the new children’s discovery area, take advantage of the expanded meeting and tutoring spaces and computer workstations, and so much more. We look forward to welcoming our users to this newly energized library.”

While the Sunriver Library will resume normal operations on August 20, a public grand opening celebration is slated for Saturday, September 14, from 12-2pm. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the public will be welcomed into the brand-new space, where they’ll find live music, a balloon artist, fun with the GlinWood Fae and more.

In November 2020, Deschutes County voters supported the Library’s bond measure to expand and improve libraries across the county. In addition to updating existing libraries in Downtown Bend, East Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver, the bond is funding the design and construction of a new Central Library at Stevens Ranch to serve all Deschutes County residents, with construction now well underway and doors opening to the public in 2026. Bond funds are also being used to build a new Redmond Library that doubles the square footage of the previous building; it’s expected to open this December. For more information about building and remodeling projects, visit dpl.pub/futurelibraries.

