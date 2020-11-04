Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory Updates

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce)

Discounted Winter Admission

To better serve our local community, we are offering discounted admission through February at the Nature Center. Tickets are just $5 each. The center is open Thursday through Sunday from 10am-3pm.



Daytime Observatory Experience

Friday and Saturdays from 11am-2pm: Enjoy a daytime visit to the observatory that includes solar viewing (weather permitting), meteorites and rocketry exhibits and other displays. Add the observatory on to your Nature Center visit ($3/person) or make the observatory your sole destination ($5/person). Private experiences are also available by reservation.



Webinars

Tuesday, November 11 at 6pm: How to Really Help Injured & Orphaned Wildlife. From a baby bird found out of the nest to injured squirrels, we’ll review some of the most common wildlife rehab cases and how to determine when an animal really needs help. Register Here .

Monday, November 23 at 7pm: A Storm of Stars: The Life Story of the Milky Way. Dr. Shane Larson, Research Associate Professor of Physics at Northwestern University, will lead a discussion of the discovery of the Milky Way, and how we came to understand the structure, evolution and environs of the galaxy. Register Here .

Tree Planting

With the help of some wonderful volunteers, we planted nearly 400 Ponderosa Pine seedlings in Sunriver last week. We are proud to be part of Sunriver’s legacy as a Tree City USA Community for 40 years. And thanks to a partnership with @operationappleseed, we’ll be planting thousands of more trees over the next year.

