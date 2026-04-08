Support Scalehouse Fundraiser

(Graphic courtesy of Scalehouse)

For Art’s Sake Fundraiser

Art thrives because of community — and right now, it needs ours more than ever.

Join us for For Art’s Sake, an art history-inspired variety show and fundraiser supporting Scalehouse, Central Oregon’s home for contemporary art. Your ticket (and every donation) directly fuels exhibitions, public programs, and opportunities for artists to create and share their work.

Come for an engaging, social evening filled with creativity, learning, and a few surprises—leave knowing you’ve made a real impact on the future of the arts in our community.

Spots are limited—sign up today and help keep the arts alive and accessible.

Volunteers Needed

We’re looking for volunteers to help bring our fundraiser and next exhibitioin to life. From event support to helping with installs, your time and energy directly support exhibitions, public programs, and opportunities for artists in Central Oregon.

Volunteers are essential to everything we do at Scalehouse, helping create meaningful, engaging experiences that connect people through creativity.

Join us behind the scenes, meet fellow art lovers, and play a hands-on role in supporting the future of the arts.

Watch Now: Michele Guieu Artist Talk

Michele Guieu is an interdisciplinary environmental artist and educator based in Bend, Oregon. Originally from France, her practice is shaped by ecological inquiry and rooted in land and community resilience. With a background in graphic design, she creates large-scale, often participatory, site-specific installations using natural materials gathered on-site and salvaged elements. Her work balances reverence for the beauty of the natural world with an urgent awareness of biodiversity loss, ecological overshoot, and systemic breakdown.

Mobile Workshop with Michele Guieu, April 11th

Drop-in, 11am-4pm • Age: 8 and up • Donation Appreciated

Create a small, one-of-a-kind mobile using local natural materials and glass beads. In this relaxed, drop-in workshop, participants can make a simple mobile in about 30 minutes. You’re welcome to bring your own natural elements — such as twigs, seed pods, leaves, or small stones — or choose from a selection provided.

scalehouse.org