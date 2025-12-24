Ten-Year-Old Bend Author Releases New Edition of His Book, With More Adventures Ahead

(Claw)

Ten-year-old Bend author Claughton “Claw” Hnyp has published a new edition of his book, Claw, Foster and the Water Park, marking an exciting milestone in his growing writing journey.

Originally released in third person, the story is now available in two editions, including a newly released first-person version that gives readers a more immersive and personal perspective on the adventure. “I wanted to tell the story the way it was to me, so readers can feel more like they’re part of the adventure,” said Claw.

Claw, Foster and the Water Park is a kid-friendly adventure that follows Claw and Foster on a fun-filled day at the water park, packed with imagination, humor, and heart. The book is recommended for readers ages 8-12 and is available on Amazon.

Claw is already working on additional Claw, Foster adventure books, with hopes to publish more stories in 2026, showing that his storytelling journey is just beginning. He hopes his work will inspire other kids to explore their own storytelling talents.

Claw, Foster and the Waterpark on Amazon

Claw, Foster and the Water Park — First Person Edition on Amazon