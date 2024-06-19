Tetherow Resort Launches its New Summer Programming with a Focus on Celestial Events

As interest in astronomy and celestial events grows, Tetherow Resort is excited to announce its new Summer Skies Series. Held every other Thursday starting in mid-June, the series is designed to captivate curious minds with the complexities of outer space, covering concepts like scale, time, distance, and speed within and beyond our solar system.

With 80% of the U.S. population unable to view the Milky Way from their homes because of light pollution, Oregon’s dark skies are an increasingly rare treasure. Tetherow’s new onsite programming allows guests to appreciate these natural wonders without traveling far. Held at the Resort’s new Patio Bar every other Thursday, this is a complimentary experience for hotel guests. It includes a solar-inspired cocktail or mocktail for purchase crafted by Tetherow’s award-winning mixologist Dylan, who recently won second place in the Gin Riot awards for his “The Bendite” cocktail. Light bites and additional beverages are available for purchase.

Exclusively for guests of Tetherow’s Ridge Homes, nighttime stargazing sessions offer a deeper dive into the cosmos. Starting at $450, this package accommodates groups or families of up to ten people in the intimacy of their own home with direct access to Grant Tandy and a telescope-led experience. The packages are available Sunday through Tuesday and include thematic sweet treats and beverages. For more details or to book, contact the hotel concierge directly.

For those wishing to extend their celestial explorations off-property, Central Oregon is renowned as a dark sky haven. The region boasts two DarkSky International-certified locations, serves as a gateway to the 2.5 million-acre Oregon Outback International Dark Sky Sanctuary, and features multiple publicly accessible observatories.

Tetherow encompasses 700 acres on Bend, Oregon’s west side. They boast an 18-hole golf course, 50-room boutique hotel, pool, three restaurants, vacation rental homes, event pavilion, golf academy, and various residential neighborhoods. They ensure environmentally-sound philosophies and practices are integrated into nearly every aspect of the resort’s development. Tetherow’s accolades include being named the No. 1 Resort in the Pacific Northwest in the 2023 Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards, the Tripadvisor Greenleader status and named #1 Resort in the world by Booking.com’s “Booking’s Best” initiative. Committed to preserving the natural landscape, Tetherow is an Audubon International Certified Signature Sanctuary and was the first golf course in Oregon to achieve the certification.

