The Museum at Warm Springs Receives $20,000 in General Operating Support from Oregon Community Foundation

(Photo by Eddie Kao)

The Museum at Warm Springs, which recently reopened after a five-month closure to install a new HVAC system, has received $20,000 in general operating support from the Oregon Community Foundation’s Community Grants Program. Contributing to the grant were the Dorris Coombs Thomas Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation and Fred W. Fields Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation.

“On behalf of The Museum at Warm Springs, we are immensely grateful for general operating support from the Oregon Community Foundation, which is so critical to keeping our Museum open to the public,” said Museum Executive Director Elizabeth Woody.

Become a Museum Member

There are several levels of annual Museum Membership, which begin at $25 for elders and students. All Members receive these benefits: free admission for one year, ten percent discount in the Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. 2024 Members will have access to the 2024 Oregon Historical Society Reciprocal Membership Program and free admission to a different Oregon museum each month. Join by visiting museumatwarmsprings.org and click “Join” to see Membership levels and online payment information. Or send a check to: The Museum at Warm Springs, PO Box 909, Warm Springs, OR 97761 (Attn: Membership).

About The Museum at Warm Springs:

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free). The Museum welcomes donations any time of the year. Please consider a matching gift to the Oregon Cultural Trust. Your gift to the Trust (up to $500 for individuals, $1,000 for couples filing jointly, and $2,500 for class-C corporations) is a tax credit, a dollar-for-dollar reduction for any Oregon taxes you owe. The Oregon Cultural Trust is a generous supporter of our Museum.

museumatwarmsprings.org • 541-553-3331 • 2189 Highway 26 in Warm Springs