Third Annual Oktoberfest Celebration in Downtown Forest Grove

The City Club of Forest Grove would like to welcome you to the Third Annual Oktoberfest Celebration in downtown on Main Street Forest Grove on Saturday, September 23 from 1pm-7pm. The Washington County Visitors Association is one of this year’s event sponsors.

This family friendly event offers live music on two stages with nine different bands and performers, wiener dog races, stein races, bounce house, hot dog eating contest, costume contest, dunk tanks just to name a few. There will be over 90 different vendors. Come experience authentic food and beer as well as carnival games, and contests that support the fundraising efforts of local schools and clubs.

FREE admission! There will be raffle tickets for purchase and some really great prizes! This year we will have a guitar from Five Star Guitars, a BBQ, 50/50 raffle and much more. There will also be one-of-a-kind ceramic steins for sale with locally designed art as well as commemorative glass steins.

“We are very excited to bring this event to Forest Grove,” said Donna Gustafson, Forest Grove City Club president. “The popularity for this type of event is growing and the attendance has doubled each year. We are excited to celebrate with everyone this year.”

In addition to the Main Street event, Zesti Carts, a food cart pod in Forest Grove is having an Oktoberfest. Starting Friday evening, from 5-8pm, they will host bands and have games, raffles, face painting and of course their 30 beer taps will be flowing. Zesti will continue the fun on Saturday evening until 8pm.

The Oktoberfest Celebration kicks off on Main Street in downtown Forest Grove on Saturday, September 23 at 1pm and continues until 7pm.

oktoberfestfg.com