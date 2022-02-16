Tickets Now Available for Sunriver Stars’ Production of The Odd Couple (Female Version)

(Graphic | Courtesy of Sunriver Stars)

Get ready for some hilarious shenanigans and friendly mishaps as Unger and Madison take to the stage in Sunriver. Florence Unger and Olive Madison that is, as Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) presents Neil Simon’s widely successful comedy, The Odd Couple (Female Version). The production will take place at 7pm on March 4, 5, 10 and 11 and at 2pm on March 12 at The DOOR in Sunriver. Approximate run time is 2 hours, 20 minutes, and the play is directed by Ron Pugh.

In this version of the 1960s classic play, movie and show of the same name, the lead characters are transformed into two women and their group of girlfriends enjoying their weekly Trivial Pursuit night, rather than guys’ night and poker. Like the original, the two main characters couldn’t be more different and when they become roommates, the opposites clash.

“I am excited to do this play because it takes me back to a time in life when everything was much simpler,” said Pugh. “Watching the original Odd Couple on TV each week was always a hoot! I’m also proud to be first to bring live theater back to the Sunriver community. It’s been a long drought, and I’m thrilled to be part of getting ‘normal’ back.”

The cast is fairly evenly split between theater veterans such as Susan Quesada, as well as newcomers, plus two different real-life married couples. Rick and Gayle LaHusen are one of those — Rick was cast simply because he brought his wife to the audition and ended up being the only male in the room, and nailed the lines, Pugh said.

“It’s a Neil Simon classic so, of course, it’s very funny and clever,” said Quesada, who plays Olive. “What is really great about it is every character has numerous funny lines. It’s not like other plays where only the key players get to do or say funny stuff — everyone gets the chance to hear laughter after they speak, which is always thrilling for an actor, especially the newbies.”

Tickets run $17 for adults, $12 for youth 18 and under, and are available at sunriverstars.org . SSCT will continue its 10th anniversary season in June with Mamma Mia! The Secret of the Spoon, a dinner theater-style show, and will conclude in the fall with an all-ages production of OZ, co-directed by Kristy and SSCT President, Michele Hans.

Health Policy Update

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will no longer be required to attend as previously stated. In keeping with current Oregon Health Authority guidelines, acceptable masks will be required for audience members ages three and up while in an indoor space, except for brief moments of eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. Cast and crew, however, are required to provide proof of vaccination to participate. Actors will not wear masks during the performance in order to provide an authentic and engaging performance. Policies are subject to change based on OHA, state and/or federal mandates as applicable. SSCT will continue to monitor health guidelines and update policies as necessary.

For more information and updates, subscribe to our mailing list at sunriverstars.org or follow SSCT on Facebook.

About Sunriver Stars Community Theater

Sunriver STARS Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, is a community-based performing arts organization providing quality, family-friendly entertainment and education opportunities for Sunriver and the surrounding communities.