Toad Crossing at Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory

(Photos | Courtesy of Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory)

Watch out for toads on the bike paths and trails in Sunriver. Each year young Western Toads emerge from the waterways and make their way to the forest and meadows where they live most of their adult life. You can help the toads by watching where you bike and walk and keeping your distance from the shoreline.

Day Time Visits: Plan to check out one of our daily programs during your visit to the nature center. Our naturalists love sharing their favorite parts of the natural world with you – from a hike to the beaver lodge to a hawk feeding, or a turtle encounter. Each day features a different activity at 10 am, 11:30 am, 2 pm and 3:30 pm. You can also visit the observatory and view the sun safely through telescopes when you visit between 11am and 2 pm every day. All activities are included with admission and no reservations are required.

Observatory Summer Tickets: Tickets for nighttime viewing at the Observatory are now available through Labor Day weekend. We strongly recommend making reservations at least one month in advance of your desired visit. Click Here.

Bird Walks: Select Saturdays at 8:30am. Join us for a bird walk every Saturday in July with local bird expert and photographer Tom Lawler. We never know what we’ll see on our walks. Register Here.

Summer Nature Camp: There are still a few spots left in our summer nature camp for this year. Our campers have a blast exploring the outdoors, creating nature art masterpieces, and meeting animals. To register your child for one of the sessions, Click Here.