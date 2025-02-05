Tower Theatre Foundation Executive Director Ray Solley Announces Retirement

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation board announced on Monday that their longtime executive director, Ray Solley, will retire this summer after 16 years at the helm of Central Oregon’s iconic venue.

“I’m proud to say this organization has never been in better shape, financially and operationally,” stated Solley. “We have resiliently navigated through a recession, the pandemic, and several significant transformations in Bend over the past two decades to become an essential part of the region’s performance, entertainment and arts education landscape. The Tower Foundation is perfectly poised to attain new funding and reach new audiences over the coming years.”

Dr. Gary Gallagher, chair of the theatre Foundation’s board of directors, shared, “We are deeply grateful to Ray for his dedication and commitment to the arts and artists of Central Oregon. His vision and guidance for more than 16 years have made the Tower Theatre the iconic and beloved symbol of our community that it is today. We look forward to building upon the strong bedrock of his legacy.”

“One of my guiding principles is that enduring Boy Scout maxim, ‘Leave it better than you found it,’” Solley declared. The numbers show that he did. Since 2009, attendance increased 50% to 60,000 patrons a year, with the venue now actively used 220 days a year. Full-time staff tripled to 15, memberships quadrupled to 1,314, and contributed income grew from $323,783 in 2009 to $824,516 in 2024. The Tower’s economic impact on Central Oregon was recently calculated to be $2.7 million.

In addition, Solley created the Tower’s award-winning educational initiative LessonPLAN (Performing Live Arts Now) in 2011. It has grown to more than two dozen events a year, impacting public, private and home school students in every school district in Central Oregon. The Tower’s innovative Community Engagement department wrapped up its third year, collaborating with 30 regional organizations on 20 different events tailored to local needs.

Solley’s last day at the Tower will be July 1. He will continue to consult with the Tower on grants and long-range planning.

The job opening for the executive director is posted on towertheatre.org. Key responsibilities are to: empower staff to continue efficiently and profitably running the Foundation and Theatre; serve as the public face of the Tower to supporters, businesses, government leaders and performing organizations; expand education and community engagement efforts; create new revenue streams.

