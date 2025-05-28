Transform Your Summer with Outdoor Adventures

(Photos courtesy of COCC)

Get some exercise, fresh air, and have fun in nature! In this course, you will enjoy hiking in a social group along several of Central Oregon’s beautiful rivers, and learn about river ecology and the flora and fauna found along the river. Engage with other participants in an outdoor setting. Hikes are conducted at a relaxed pace, with varied distances, from 5-7 miles in length, with minimal elevation gain. Students are responsible for transportation to hiking locations.

Locations:

Fall River Trail

Metolius River Trail Loop from Wizard Falls to Bridge 99

La Pine State Park, McGregor Viewpoint Trailhead to Deschutes and Fall River Loop.

Instructor: Damian Fagan

Wednesdays, June 25-July 9

8:30am-12:30pm

Bend Off-Campus; $169

Central Oregon is a challenging growing environment, but many medicinal herbs thrive here. This class will explore medicinal garden designs, propagation techniques, and herbs that thrive in this region. We will explore individual herbs and their uses. The class also includes a field trip to Oregon Wild Harvest, a local medicinal herb farm, located in Culver, Oregon. Students are responsible for transportation to the field session.

Instructor: Holly Hutton

Classroom session: Wednesday, May 28, 5:30-7:30pm

Field Session: Saturday, May 31, 8:30-11am

COCC Bend Campus; $79

Wondering what medicinal herbs grow in Central Oregon? This class will teach us how to identify and use medicinal plants. We will learn about how to ethically wildcraft herbs, which herbs are poisonous, and how Native People traditionally used plants. This class includes a lecture on local plants and culminates in a trip to Lookout Mountain to identify plants in their native habitat. The hike is moderate 3.0-3.5, with gains between 1,000-1,500 ft in elevation. Students are responsible for their own transportation to field location.

Instructor: Holly Hutton

Classroom session: Wednesday, June 11, 5:30-8pm

Field Session: Friday, June 13, 8am-3pm

COCC Bend Campus; $119

This course explores locations of geologic interest throughout the Pacific Northwest. Meets for a multi-day overnight field trip to a selected location within a day’s drive. This is a non-credit Community Education class. You will not receive college credit.

Instructor: Hal DeShow

Classroom session: Wednesday, July 2, 5:30-6:20pm

Field Session: Departs Thursday, July 10, 5pm and returns Sunday, July 13

COCC Bend Campus; $169

