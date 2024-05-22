Under the Marquee

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Oregon Ballet Theatre 2

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Saturday, June 1 at 3pm

The dynamic and vibrant young dancers of OBT2 share their artistry, ability, professionalism, and innovation of Oregon Ballet Theatre with the statewide audience, serving as a cultural ambassador for the performing arts from the state of Oregon. OBT2 has performed in a wide variety of performing arts centers, college campuses, and outdoor festivals. This year’s tour features work by Ben Stevenson, Dani Rowe, Shannon Alvis, and Dominic Walsh.

Buy Tickets

American Rock Legends

Bob Seger and John Fogerty Tribute

Presented by Rock.It Boy Entertainment

Saturday, June 8 at 7:30pm

American music legend Bob Seger is second to none with more than 30 songs hitting Billboard’s Top 100 and legions of fans around the world! Experience Night Moves — a tribute to Seger’s era of peak success, the 70’s and 80’s, when the hits kept rolling out to every rock radio station in the world.

John Fogerty is one of the most enduring icons of rock music and is still loved by everyone everywhere. With CCR he charted nine top-ten singles and eight gold albums. Re-live the memories of one of the most loved rock music icons of all time with Centerfield!

Buy Tickets

Don McLean

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Sunday, June 9 at 7:30pm

The Grammy and Songwriters Hall of Fame member, with sales of over 50 million albums in 50 years, and the author of enduring and timeless hits “American Pie,” “Vincent” and “Castles in the Air” brings his Starry, Starry Night tour to the Tower. “Your songs are like your children,” shares McLean. “I am so grateful that songs I have written have touched so many lives.” VIP package available with premium seating plus meet & greet.

Buy Tickets

SO GOOD: The Neil Diamond Experience

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Sunday, June 16 at 7:30pm

You might recognize Robert Neary from television series Fame, General Hospital, Criminal Minds, Sons of Anarchy, Grey’s Anatomy, Blue Bloods, Weeds, NCIS and Jason Bateman’s film, Teen Wolf Too. Yet, it’s always been Neary’s dream to put together a tribute to Neil Diamond that is like no other. And Holly Holy, he’s done it!

Buy Tickets

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP

Presented by Emporium Presents

Monday-Tuesday, June 17 and 18 at 7:30pm

The real-time exuberance Tommy Emmanuel brings to every note of every song he plays is palpable and infectious. His fans are in love with his unbound talent as a guitarist of multitudes, his ability to play three parts at once, always with pure heart and real soul. He is a true virtuoso. But he seems as delighted always with the magic of the music as the audience, if not more, and his joy illuminates everything.

VIP Meet & Greet packages available!

June 17 Tickets

June 18 Tickets

Epic Queen! — Tribute

Presented by LD Epic Productions

Friday, June 21 at 7:30pm

There are cover bands, there are tribute bands, and then there is Seattle, Washington’s EPIC QUEEN! Come see what sets this band far apart both sonically and visually from the average tribute show. With an incredible portrayal of one of the greatest singers/frontmen in rock and roll history (Freddie Mercury), the sonic accuracy of the studio recordings, and the energy of a real Queen concert, you will you be treated to the best hits and occasional deep cuts!

Buy Tickets

Whose Live Anyway?

Presented by Martin Media

Tuesday-Wednesday, June 25 and 26 at 7:30pm

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage. Due to popular demand, a second show has been added on June 26!

June 25 Tickets

June 26 Tickets

Judy Collins

Presented by Emporium Presents

Thursday, June 27 at 7:30

In her 50-plus years in music, Judy Collins has always exhibited impeccable taste in songcraft. On her landmark 1967album, Wildflowers, she curated a stunning collection featuring originals alongside songs by not-yet household names such as Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen. Her discerning palette, and her literary gifts, have enabled her to evolve into a poetic, storyteller songwriter with her 55th release entitled Spellbound.

Buy Tickets

Coming Soon

June 17-18: Tommy Emmanuel — Second show added!

June 25-26: Whose Live Anyway?

June 27: Judy Collins

July 1: Todd Rundgren

July 21: Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown

July 26-27: Ponderosa Players’ Too Darn Hot! Musical Theater Revue — Summer Camp for Students and Public Performance

August 9: Girl Named Tom

Find tickets and info for these and all upcoming shows here.

Box Office Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 4pm

TowerTheatre.org