Under The Marquee — See What’s Happening at the Tower

(Graphic | Courtesy of the Tower Theatre)

Cocktail Cabaret: Duets, Johnny Cash Tribute, Bob Saget and more coming to Tower Theatre.

COCKTAIL CABARET: DUETS

August 27 at 8pm

Limelight Entertainment returns to the Tower Theatre stage with an all-local cast of superb singers, mesmerizing music, and dynamic duos in a first-ever ‘Duets-Only’ Cabaret! This showcase of country, pop and Broadway songs will be accompanied by crowd-favorite Scott Michaelsen, and hosted by Limelight co-owner Brad Ruder.

JOHNNY CASH TRIBUTE

September 3 at 7:30pm

The legacy of Johnny Cash lives on with the help of singer-guitarist Danny Millsap and the Hennessy Three—together forming The Only Johnny Cash Tribute Band. Millsap credits a 1990 Cash concert in Fresno as a formative moment, sparking a lifelong goal to keep the music and mystery of The Man in Black alive. With his Cash tribute, he’s performed all over Northern California and the Central Valley, Oregon and Arizona, breathing new life into the legendary ballads of the somber singer-songwriter.

BOB SAGET

September 19 at 7:30pm

Bob Saget starred in two of the most family-friendly shows network TV has ever produced (“Full House” and “Americas Funniest Home Videos”). So you might be surprised that for over thirty years he’s also been an out-of-his-mind, Grammy-nominated standup comedian. But his “R-rated” show is not for families! Get a babysitter and enjoy a night of adult humor.

This fundraiser for “Save A Warrior” is for mature audiences only.

LIVE AT THE TOWER! 2021-22 SEASON PART 1

Over the next six weeks, we’re rolling out an outstanding variety of top-quality live performances.

These shows are on sale NOW!

The safety of Tower patrons, staff and performers is of paramount importance. To this end, the Governor’s mask mandate will be strictly enforced in the theatre. In addition, the Tower board and management are researching current best practices to determine if proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test result should also be required for entry.

