Upcoming Concerts: Portland Rose Garden & Washington State

(Photo courtesy of IN A LANDSCAPE)

Hunter Noack and IN A LANDSCAPE’s touring team will begin our July leg with two nights at the Portland Rose Garden Amphitheater on July 12 and 13, tucked into the wooded hillside of Washington Park. This year, we partnered with Kann Restaurant to offer specially curated picnic dinners for both evenings, now sold out for both nights. On July 13, we’ll be partnering with Trust for Public Land and Salt & Straw ice cream to celebrate music in shared public spaces…with a sweet treat to match!

From there, we’ll journey to Cascade Lake on Orcas Island for two nights at Moran State Park, before heading to Seattle for back-to-back evening performances at two of the city’s most idyllic outdoor spaces: Gas Works Park, in partnership with Trust for Public Land, and Golden Gardens Park.

Finally, we’ll close out our Washington leg with two evenings at Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, set amid pine-shaded slopes overlooking mountain ridges and the winding Cle Elum River.

Read on for details about each of these upcoming shows, or explore the full tour and purchase tickets at this link.

Stay tuned! Our final stretch in 2025 brings us back home to Oregon from late August through September. We’d love to see you there!

Upcoming Concerts:

Portland, Oregon

July 12 & 13

Classical music blooms in the heart of Washington Park, surrounded by roses and Portland’s city skyline. This year, picnic dinners by James Beard Award-winning restaurant Kann were available for pre-order and have now sold out. On July 13 only, enjoy the debut of a one-of-a-kind Salt & Straw ice cream flavor, created exclusively for IN A LANDSCAPE in a magical collaboration between Hunter and Salt & Straw co-founder Tyler Malek.

7/13 concert sponsored by Trust for Public Land.

Olga, Washington

July 16 & 17

At Cascade Lake in Moran State Park, the piano takes its place in a quiet lakeside clearing, surrounded by evergreens. Spend the evening swimming, paddling, or stretched out on the grass as music drifts through the trees. Set on the ancestral lands of the Northern Straits Salish peoples, this beloved park spans over 5,000 acres of forest, shoreline, and trails to explore before or after the concert.

July 16 concert sponsored by SEI & supported by Bowerbird.

July 17 concert sponsored by the Wessinger Family.

Seattle, Washington

July 19

Once the site of a coal gasification plant, Gas Works Park now offers one of Seattle’s most iconic views. The piano will be set lakeside, overlooking Lake Union, with the Seattle skyline rising across the water. Pack a picnic or explore the park’s grassy hills and winding paths before the concert begins!

Sponsored by Trust for Public Land.

Seattle, Washington

July 20

At Golden Gardens Park, the piano meets the shoreline at one of Seattle’s most beloved waterfront escapes. With sandy beaches, forested trails, and views of Puget Sound, it’s a favorite spot for slowing down. Come early for a walk along the water, or stay for a sunset picnic and enjoy the glow of the Olympic Mountains on the horizon.

Cle Elum, Washington

July 22-23

Nestled in the Cascades just 90 minutes east of Seattle, Suncadia Resort balances community and conservation across 6,400 acres of pristine wilderness and winding waterways. The piano will sit near the Cle Elum River, offering a serene backdrop for the music. With miles of trails, a full spa, and expansive mountain views, it’s an ideal place to linger a little longer or even book an overnight stay and enjoy the resort!

Hosted by Suncadia Resort.

