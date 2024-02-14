Upcoming Events at High Desert Museum

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Wolf Song: The Role of Wolf Species in Plateau Spirituality

Have you secured your tickets to Wolf Song: The Role of Wolf Species in Plateau Spiritualty?! Hear knowledge holder and language expert Dr. Phillip Cash Cash, Ph.D., (Cayuse/Nez Perce) discuss the deep cultural meanings that wolves hold for tribes in our region using objects from the Museum’s collection.

Space is limited!

Thursday, February 22

6-7pm

Mark your Calendars!

Sensing Sasquatch Exhibition Opens Saturday, March 2

Native peoples of the Plateau have long known about, encountered, depicted and told stories about Sasquatch. The Museum’s highly anticipated exhibition Sensing Sasquatch explores Sasquatch’s past, present and future in the High Desert region through an Indigenous lens.

Works by five Indigenous artists will be on view, including: Phillip Cash Cash, Ph.D. (Nez Perce, Cayuse), HollyAnna CougarTracks DeCoteau Littlebull (Yakama, Nez Perce, Cayuse, Cree), Charlene “Tillie” Moody (Warm Springs), Frank Buffalo Hyde (Nez Perce, Onondaga) and Rocky LaRock (Salish).

Sensing Sasquatch opens March 2, 2024. We hope to see you at the Museum!

Exhibition Opening: Sensing Sasquatch

Saturday, March 2

9am-5pm

Free with Museum admission

Sensing Sasquatch Exclusive Members Celebration

Hey Museum members! Come toast to the opening of Sensing Sasquatch during an exclusive members-only, after-hours celebration.

Saturday, March 2

6-8pm

Members Free, Member Guest $5

