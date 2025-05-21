Upcoming Oregon Concerts – Central Oregon & The High Desert

(Photo by Arthur Hitchcock)

If you can’t join us this round, we’ll be back in Oregon in July, August, and September with plenty more opportunities to experience music in the wild. We’ll also be sharing details soon about upcoming concerts in Washington, Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho.

Upcoming Oregon Concerts:

Kah-Nee-Tah

Warm Springs, Oregon

June 1

Celebrate the reopening of this beloved hot springs resort with riverside music and a guest performance by Native American flutist James Edmund Greeley. Purchase a day pass here and enjoy the hot springs before the concert!

A benefit for the Warm Springs K-8 Music Program, sponsored by the Broughton & Mary Bishop Family and Visit Central Oregon.

Black Butte Ranch

Sisters, Oregon

June 16, 17, 18

Three evenings of music set among meadows and mountain views at this iconic Central Oregon lodge. Enjoy lodging specials and pre-order concert-night dining options at this link here!

6/16 concert sponsored by Sue & Mike Hollern, Bob & Janis Harrison, & Trish Smith in honor of her late husband Bill Smith.

Wine Down Ranch

Prineville, Oregon

June 19

An intimate gathering on a family-owned ranch, surrounded by forests and dramatic rocky vistas.

Hosted by Roy & Mary Beyer. Housing sponsored by Stahancyk House.

Alvord Desert

Princeton, Oregon

June 21

A high desert adventure near Steens Mountain, with the piano overlooking the hot springs and sweeping horizon. One of our most remote and unforgettable settings.

Hosted by Alvord Hot Springs.

