Upcoming Shows at The Tower

((R) Gangstagrass | Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Sunriver Music Festival Piano Showscase — from Bach to Boogie to Jazz!

Live at the Tower April 1-2, 7:30pm.

A two-day event presented by Sunriver Music Festival.

Packed with exceptional concerts, masterclasses, and workshops celebrating the versatility and virtuosity of piano!

Michael Allen Harrison leads the 4th annual Piano Showcase at the Tower, crafting a fantastic genre-spanning program also featuring acclaimed pianists; Colleen Adent, Mac Potts, & Andrea Johnson

towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/sunriver-music-festival-piano-showcase_3.

Gangstagrass

Live at the Tower April 10 at 7:30pm.

Reserved seating, doors open at 6:30 pm.

Blending bluegrass and hip-hop may seem like an unlikely recipe for success, but don’t tell that to Rench, the mastermind behind the Emmy-nominated bluegrass/hip-hop outfit Gangstagrass.

towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/gangstagrass

towertheatre.org • 541-317-0700 • info@towertheatre.org