Updates from Deschutes Public Library

A Novel Idea 2021: Two Books + Two Authors = Something for Everyone!
We’re just days away from kicking off the 18th annual A Novel Idea community read project. This year we are excited to have two books, one for adults and one for young readers: Laila Lalami’s The Other Americans and Kelly Yang’s Front Desk, respectively. April is full of programs for everyone, from kids to adults, and it all concludes in early May with free, live online presentations from Lalami (May 2) and Yang (May 1). Be sure to visit the A Novel Idea website for information about the project and the many programs that support it. There you’ll also find details about the books, interviews with the authors, essays about topics the books address, a Readers Guide and more. You’ll even find an A Novel Idea-inspired playlist!
We’re Open, and We’re Happy to See You!
We continually monitor state and local COVID-related guidelines as we work to ensure the safety of our staff and customers — which means things can change quickly. With the change in our county’s COVID-19 risk assessment to moderate, we plan to work to safely transition back to more normalized services and hours. Stay up-to-date with all the ways you can use your library by visiting this page, which is updated every Monday. All Deschutes Public Library locations are open for up to 60 minutes of browsing, pick-up of holds and basic business services (computer use, copying, printing and faxing). You can even pick up your library materials without leaving your car if you use our Curbside Service. And don’t forget: all of our programming is now virtual, with most programs available on our YouTube channel after their original premieres. From toddler story times to informative workshops and lectures for adults, there are now hundreds of streaming programs available to you.
Acorn TV: Free with Your Library Card
Mystery fans, we have great news! Your library card now gives you free access to Acorn TV, a streaming service filled with world-class mysteries, dramas and comedies from Britain and beyond. There are no holds/no waiting, and you can watch as many shows as you like—no monthly limits! Check it out here (to log in, you’ll need an RBdigital account; if you don’t have one already, you can create one — you’ll just need your library card number). And don’t forget: your library card also gives you free access to streaming movies, documentaries and television shows on Hoopla and Kanopy.
Free Access to Consumer Reports
From big-ticket items like cars and home appliances to more common purchases such as athletic shoes and wiper blades, Consumer Reports reviews it all — and your library card gives you free access to those reviews! Their rigorous product testing helps consumers make savvy purchasing decisions using product reviews, ratings, news and comparisons. Log in through the library portal here; be sure to have your library card number handy. Visit our website for even more consumer resources and information.
Tax Information and Assistance
The library has long hosted in-person tax filing assistance, but due to the pandemic, in-person help is not offered at the library in 2021. But, there is still help available! Visit our website for more information about free filing services. You’ll also find tax forms at all library locations. Note: the IRS extended the filing deadline for individuals to May 17 this year.
El día de los niños/El día de los libros
Children’s Day/Book Day, better known as Día, is an initiative that celebrates children of all cultures and connects them to the world of learning through books, stories and the library. Join our El día de los niños/El día de los libros virtual celebration on April 24, which includes stories, puppets and more! // El día de los niños/El día de los libros, mejor conocido como Día, es una iniciativa que celebra a todos los niños de todas las culturas y los conecta al mundo de aprendizaje a través de libros, cuentos, y la biblioteca. ¡Únase a nuestra celebración virtual de El día de los niños/El día de los libros el 24 de abril, incluyendo cuentos, marionetas y más!
You Can Now Pre-Register for the COVID-19 Vaccine
Are you waiting to become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine? Pre-registration is open to everyone; sign up today at centraloregoncovidvaccine.com. When you’re eligible and there is a dose available for you, you’ll receive a link to schedule your appointment at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. The site includes information on how to register using the phone as well as assistance for Spanish speakers. You can find Deschutes County Public Health’s latest update regarding COVID-19 vaccines and phases at deschutes.org/health/page/covid-19-vaccine.
New story times are posted every week on our website. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for even more, including STEAM programs and scavenger hunts.
KIDS & FAMILIES
Weekly Children’s Activity — Pick up a weekly craft kit for kids from your library; visit our web calendar for locations and days
El día de los niños/El día de los libros — April 24
FRONT DESK: A NOVEL IDEA PROGRAMS
Dream Motel Design Challenge — entries due April 9
Snail Mail Grab & Go Kit — pick up starting April 3
Front Desk: Let’s Talk About It! — April 7
Monopoly Grab & Go Kit — pick up starting April 10
Talking to Children About Racism and Discrimination — April 12
Key Bookmark Grab & Go Kit — pick up starting April 17
Front Desk Family Book Club — April 24
Author Kelly Yang — May 1
TWEENS/TEENS
Teen Craft Pick Up: Watercolors — April 6
EN ESPAÑOL
Abogado en la Biblioteca — April 7, April 14, April 21, April 28
El día de los niños/El día de los libros — April 24
ADULTS
Learn the Basics of Google Ads — April 1
Lawyer in the Library — April 7, April 14, April 21, April 28
Demographic and Health Data for Central Oregon: Where to Look — April 13
Basics of Estate Planning and Probate — April 26
THE OTHER AMERICANS: A NOVEL IDEA PROGRAMS
Joshua Tree National Park Ranger Talk — April 6
Quilt Show — April 7
Library Book Club Discussion with Laila Lalami — April 9
Redmond High School Jazz Band — April 11
1981 Casablanca and Contemporary Morocco — April 14
Refugee Caravans at the U.S.-Mexico Border — April 15
Build Your Own Terrarium — April 17
Merging Flavors Cooking Workshop — April 17
PTSD: Symptoms and Treatment — April 19
Hearing in Color — April 22
Art Inspired by Art — April 26
The Opioid Epidemic in America — April 27
Novel Idea Trivia — April 29
Author Laila Lalami — May 2
WRITE HERE
“I Remember” Poetry Playshop — April 11
Chickens and Eggs with Ellen Waterston — April 13
BOOK CLUBS
Redmond: The Other Americans — April 8
Sunriver: The Other Americans — April 14
Sunriver Books & Music: The Other Americans — April 19
East Bend: The Other Americans — April 20
Downtown Bend: The Other Americans — April 23
Sisters: The Other Americans — April 28
Roundabout Books: The Other Americans — May 5