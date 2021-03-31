Updates from Deschutes Public Library

Kicking off A Novel Idea, new streaming service, access to consumer reports and more from your library.

A Novel Idea 2021: Two Books + Two Authors = Something for Everyone!

We’re just days away from kicking off the 18th annual A Novel Idea community read project. This year we are excited to have two books, one for adults and one for young readers: Laila Lalami’s The Other Americans and Kelly Yang’s Front Desk, respectively. April is full of programs for everyone, from kids to adults, and it all concludes in early May with free, live online presentations from Lalami (May 2) and Yang (May 1). Be sure to visit the A Novel Idea website for information about the project and the many programs that support it. There you’ll also find details about the books, interviews with the authors, essays about topics the books address, a Readers Guide and more. You’ll even find an A Novel Idea-inspired playlist!

We’re Open, and We’re Happy to See You!

We continually monitor state and local COVID-related guidelines as we work to ensure the safety of our staff and customers — which means things can change quickly. With the change in our county’s COVID-19 risk assessment to moderate, we plan to work to safely transition back to more normalized services and hours. Stay up-to-date with all the ways you can use your library by visiting this page, which is updated every Monday. All Deschutes Public Library locations are open for up to 60 minutes of browsing, pick-up of holds and basic business services (computer use, copying, printing and faxing). You can even pick up your library materials without leaving your car if you use our Curbside Service. And don’t forget: all of our programming is now virtual, with most programs available on our YouTube channel after their original premieres. From toddler story times to informative workshops and lectures for adults, there are now hundreds of streaming programs available to you.

Acorn TV: Free with Your Library Card

Mystery fans, we have great news! Your library card now gives you free access to Acorn TV, a streaming service filled with world-class mysteries, dramas and comedies from Britain and beyond. There are no holds/no waiting, and you can watch as many shows as you like—no monthly limits! Check it out here (to log in, you’ll need an RBdigital account; if you don’t have one already, you can create one — you’ll just need your library card number). And don’t forget: your library card also gives you free access to streaming movies, documentaries and television shows on Hoopla and Kanopy.

Free Access to Consumer Reports

From big-ticket items like cars and home appliances to more common purchases such as athletic shoes and wiper blades, Consumer Reports reviews it all — and your library card gives you free access to those reviews! Their rigorous product testing helps consumers make savvy purchasing decisions using product reviews, ratings, news and comparisons. Log in through the library portal here; be sure to have your library card number handy. Visit our website for even more consumer resources and information.

Tax Information and Assistance

The library has long hosted in-person tax filing assistance, but due to the pandemic, in-person help is not offered at the library in 2021. But, there is still help available! Visit our website for more information about free filing services. You’ll also find tax forms at all library locations. Note: the IRS extended the filing deadline for individuals to May 17 this year.

El día de los niños/El día de los libros

Children’s Day/Book Day, better known as Día, is an initiative that celebrates children of all cultures and connects them to the world of learning through books, stories and the library. Join our El día de los niños/El día de los libros virtual celebration on April 24, which includes stories, puppets and more! // El día de los niños/El día de los libros, mejor conocido como Día, es una iniciativa que celebra a todos los niños de todas las culturas y los conecta al mundo de aprendizaje a través de libros, cuentos, y la biblioteca. ¡Únase a nuestra celebración virtual de El día de los niños/El día de los libros el 24 de abril, incluyendo cuentos, marionetas y más!

You Can Now Pre-Register for the COVID-19 Vaccine

Are you waiting to become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine? Pre-registration is open to everyone; sign up today at centraloregoncovidvaccine.com. When you’re eligible and there is a dose available for you, you’ll receive a link to schedule your appointment at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. The site includes information on how to register using the phone as well as assistance for Spanish speakers. You can find Deschutes County Public Health’s latest update regarding COVID-19 vaccines and phases at deschutes.org/health/page/covid-19-vaccine.

Follow the links below to learn how to access these programs online.

New story times are posted every week on our website. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for even more, including STEAM programs and scavenger hunts.

Weekly Children’s Activity — Pick up a weekly craft kit for kids from your library; visit our web calendar for locations and days

El día de los niños/El día de los libros — April 24

Dream Motel Design Challenge — entries due April 9

Snail Mail Grab & Go Kit — pick up starting April 3

Front Desk: Let’s Talk About It! — April 7

Monopoly Grab & Go Kit — pick up starting April 10

Talking to Children About Racism and Discrimination — April 12

Key Bookmark Grab & Go Kit — pick up starting April 17

Front Desk Family Book Club — April 24

Author Kelly Yang — May 1

Teen Craft Pick Up: Watercolors — April 6

Abogado en la Biblioteca — April 7, April 14, April 21, April 28

El día de los niños/El día de los libros — April 24

Learn the Basics of Google Ads — April 1

Lawyer in the Library — April 7, April 14, April 21, April 28

Demographic and Health Data for Central Oregon: Where to Look — April 13

Basics of Estate Planning and Probate — April 26

Joshua Tree National Park Ranger Talk — April 6

Quilt Show — April 7

Library Book Club Discussion with Laila Lalami — April 9

Redmond High School Jazz Band — April 11

1981 Casablanca and Contemporary Morocco — April 14

Refugee Caravans at the U.S.-Mexico Border — April 15

Build Your Own Terrarium — April 17

Merging Flavors Cooking Workshop — April 17

PTSD: Symptoms and Treatment — April 19

Hearing in Color — April 22

Art Inspired by Art — April 26

The Opioid Epidemic in America — April 27

Novel Idea Trivia — April 29

Author Laila Lalami — May 2

“I Remember” Poetry Playshop — April 11

Chickens and Eggs with Ellen Waterston — April 13

Redmond: The Other Americans — April 8

Sunriver: The Other Americans — April 14

Sunriver Books & Music: The Other Americans — April 19

East Bend: The Other Americans — April 20

Downtown Bend: The Other Americans — April 23

Sisters: The Other Americans — April 28

Roundabout Books: The Other Americans — May 5

deschuteslibrary.org