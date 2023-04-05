Updates from Scalehouse

(MOsley WOtta exhibit | Photos courtesy of Scalehouse)

MOsley WOtta Exhibit on View March 3-April 29

The Fate of Understanding is an ongoing, site-specific series and visual conversation about impermanence, ownership and soft forms of revolution. This series, painted directly onto the wall, is rendered in black + color for the duration of each exhibition and then whitewashed. This process simultaneously makes the work invisible and ever-present.

The latest iteration of The Fate of Understanding will be on display at Scalehouse Gallery for March + April.

The Scalehouse Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-6pm. We are located in the Tin Pan Alley of the Franklin Crossing building, 550 NW Franklin, Ste. 138.

Learn More

Annex Exhibit: Recent Situation Featuring Erin Bodfish

Exhibit on View at the Annex March 30-May 21, 2023

“Through my work I seek to find an understanding of the materiality of emotion. Presently, I achieve this through the use of oil and encaustic paint mediums. I apply these materials to raw canvas, cutting and tearing the fabric, and hanging my works in irreverent ways. In this work I strive to address issues of the human body, and how we live in it. By using a monochromatic palette, I invite viewers to focus on the texture and materiality of the substances used. I am attracted to the qualities of the encaustic paint that feel like skin, the smoothness and softness, and the impermanence of working on raw fabric. This for me echoes the buoyancy of the human body. These works are abstractly akin to my own physical and subjective existence. I create works that lie between chaos and stillness. Exaggerated emotions are manifest through my material choices. Chaos lies in the negative spaces where tearing and fraying occur. Stillness is arrived at spaces generatively through the draping process. The paintings do not solely exist in a two-dimensional realm but are pushed into the third dimension through gathering and folding, becoming their own forms. They are a reaction to my environment, involving individuals I encounter and spaces I move within.”

The Annex is located in the lobby of the Franklin Crossing Building.

Learn More

Call for Artists!

This unique and personal exhibition seeks to display original art from members of our local LGBTO2IA+ community as well as those from historically underrepresented and marginalized backgrounds and communities.

The exhibition will be a key part of Project Pride, a multi-faceted program intended to promote understanding and connection amongst LGBTO2IA+ individuals, families and communities. The centerpiece and culmination of this project will be the Central Oregon premiere of the award-winning musical Fun Home.

Learn More & Submit Today

scalehouse.org