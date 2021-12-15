Visit Bend Teams with Local Artists for New Photography Book

(Photo | Courtesy of Visit Bend)

Looking for a way to tuck Bend under the Christmas tree? A new photography collaboration makes it possible, just in time for the holidays.

Released December 8, Ineffable (Vol III) is a photo book created by Bend photographer and designer Richard Bacon, along with 33 local photographers and Visit Bend. The book features nearly 100 images showcasing Central Oregon’s landscapes, people, world class recreation and urban settings.

“With the pandemic changing travel plans for many of us, Ineffable offers a unique way to experience the beauty and character of Bend,” explained Nate Wyeth, Visit Bend’s VP of Marketing and Communication, as well as a contributing photographer. “The best thing is that all money made from this book will help protect Bend’s wild places.”

Ineffable is offered for $15 with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Bend Sustainability Fund, a program designed to take care of the places that take care of us by reinvesting in the community of Bend. Books are available for purchase at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District, all Backporch and Thump Coffee locations, Outside-In and the Bend Visitor Center downtown. A complete list of businesses where the book is available can be found at visitbend.com/ineffable.

The new volume of Ineffable includes a dedication to the late Alex Kollar, a Bend photographer and kayaker who died earlier this year. Kollar’s photography has been included in all three volumes of Ineffable, and book sales from the December 8 opening event are going to his memorial fund.

Bend photographer Lane Pearson was a dear friend of Kollar’s and a contributor to all three volumes of the books. “This is a great way to honor and cherish the memories of Alex, a true adventurer and ambassador of all things great in the Central Oregon outdoors,” Pearson said. “As someone born and raised in Bend, I love how Ineffable captures the spirit of this region. In a world of digital scrolling, it’s meaningful to have a collection of photography in print.”

The book is 84 pages and printed on a special, uncoated stock using a unique printing technique designed to showcase photographic images. 2021 marks the third volume of this popular collection of Central Oregon photos. The first two editions of Ineffable have raised nearly $25,000 to be reinvested through the Bend Sustainability Fund.

For a glimpse at Ineffable, including a sampling of images contained in the book, visit visitbend.com/ineffable.

visitbend.com • bendsustainabilityfund.com