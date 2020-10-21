Visiting Scholar Talk Puts Focus on Vaccines

(Dr. Jacob M. Appel | Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Community College)

As the world rushes to combat COVID-19 with effective vaccines, the Central Oregon Community College (COCC) Foundation’s Nancy R. Chandler Visiting Scholar Program is hosting a timely — and free — virtual presentation, Vaccines: History, Science & Ethics, led by bioethicist Dr. Jacob M. Appel, at 6pm on Wednesday, October 28. Learn more and register at cocc.edu/foundation/vsp.

Since the development of smallpox vaccines in the late 18th century, vaccination against illness has been the subject of both scientific pursuit and ethical debate. Many of these questions — relating to efficacy, risk and equitable access — have returned to the public eye in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. Never in recent memory has the subject of vaccinations been more relevant or more important.

Appel is the director of ethics education in psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine and an emergency room psychiatrist in the Mount Sinai Health System. He holds seven advanced degrees and is the author of 18 books. His commentary on bioethics has appeared in The New York Times, the Chicago Tribune and the San Francisco Chronicle.

For more information on this event, contact Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator for the Nancy R. Chandler Visiting Scholar Program, at 541-383-7257 or cgilbride@cocc.edu. This event is sponsored by the Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund and the Associated Students of COCC.

