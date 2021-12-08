Weird Al is Heading to Bend

(Weird Al Yankovic | Photo courtesy of the Old Mill District)

Weird Al has announced his 2022 tour, and he’s headed to Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Saturday, June 25.

Tickets go on sale at bendconcerts.com and at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District on December 10 at 10am. There is no presale.

Bio on Weird Al Yankovic

Few would have guessed that Weird Al Yankovic — who as a shy, accordion-playing teenager got his start sending in homemade tapes to the Dr. Demento Radio Show — would go on to become a pop culture icon and the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, with classic song and music video parodies such as Eat It, Like a Surgeon, Smells Like Nirvana, Amish Paradise, White & Nerdy and Word Crimes. Now in his fourth decade as America’s foremost song parodist, he has been the recipient of numerous awards, including five Grammys (out of 16 total nominations) and a string of Gold and Platinum albums totaling over 12 million in career sales.

In 2019, Al performed in 64 cities to packed, multi-generational audiences with his massive Strings Attached Tour, where he was accompanied at every show by his long-time, original band members, background singers and a full symphony orchestra. The tour included stops at such iconic venues and festivals as Wolf Trap in Washington D.C., the Ravinia Festival in Chicago, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and Forest Hills Stadium in New York City.

In the spring of 2018, Al played to sold-out crowds throughout North America with his Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, where he and his band played a different set list every night, comprised almost entirely of his original (non-parody) material, and without any of his signature high-octane production (no costumes, props or giant video screens). In the spring of 2022, Al will be pressing his luck again with The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour across North America.

For more information on Weird Al Yankovic, please visit weirdal.com.

